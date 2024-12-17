Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rantz Exclusive: Auburn City Council member’s car stolen at City Hall during meeting

Dec 17, 2024, 8:45 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Image: Auburn Deputy Mayor and City Council member Cheryl Rakes, left, can be seen at a recent coun...

Auburn Deputy Mayor and City Council member Cheryl Rakes, left, can be seen at a recent council meeting. (Image: Auburn City Council meeting livestream via YouTube)

(Image: Auburn City Council meeting livestream via YouTube)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Roughly 30 minutes before an Auburn City Council meeting at which council member Cheryl Rakes was voted deputy mayor, her car was stolen. The Auburn Police Department (APD) believes the suspects are four juveniles.

On Monday night, Rakes was elected the next deputy mayor for the city. But a source told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH the scene before the meeting turned “chaotic” when Rakes learned her vehicle had been stolen from outside Auburn City Hall.

An APD spokesperson confirmed to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that officers were able to track the car using city Flock cameras, ultimately finding it abandoned at an apartment complex roughly two miles away. Four juvenile suspects were seen on video. Although Auburn Police spotted them, they were unable to make a stop. When police found the car, the suspects had fled.

A spokesman for the city of Auburn emailed a statement credited to Rakes to KTTH late Tuesday morning confirming the theft of the car, a 2016 Kia Soul. She went into the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and came out an hour later and the car was gone, the statement reads.

Rakes worked with the APD after the meeting to find the Kia. Using their Flock safety cameras, they quickly tracked the car to Kent and back to Auburn, where it was safely recovered, Rakes’ statement reads. She added the ignition column was damaged and some items inside were stolen. 

In addition, the car’s windows were damaged, the APD told KTTH.

The deputy mayor added she’s “incredibly grateful” to the APD and its officers for their work in recovering the vehicle.

Rakes says she is a strong supporter of police. She previously told the Auburn Reporter she hopes to “uphold our police department and give them tools they need to do the job.” That includes more funding to hire police officers.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on X, InstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Summit at Snoqualmie can be seen in late 2023....

Steve Coogan

‘The wait is over:’ Ski season at The Summit at Snoqualmie begins

Ski season at the Summit at Snoqualmie begins Tuesday after its base depth doubled over the weekend, the resort announced on its website.

1 hour ago

Image: Amazon employees load packages on carts before being put on to trucks for distribution for A...

Associated Press

Senate report: Amazon rejected warehouse safety recommendations due to productivity concerns

Amazon rejected many warehouse safety recommendations out of concern the changes might reduce productivity, a U.S. Senate report states.

2 hours ago

Image: Auburn Deputy Mayor and City Council member Cheryl Rakes, left, can be seen at a recent coun...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: Auburn City Council member’s car stolen at City Hall during meeting

Roughly a half hour before an Auburn City Council meeting, the newly elected deputy mayor's car was stolen outside of Auburn City Hall.

2 hours ago

Photo: A line of people wait for food outside the University District Food Bank in Seattle, Dec. 16...

Sam Campbell

Data shows Washington food insecurity rising as food bank visits exceed 13 million

New data from the Washington State Department of Agriculture show signs of rising food insecurity in the Evergreen State.

17 hours ago

Photo: The Southcenter Mall. A Pierce County officer shared shopping safety tips....

James Lynch

‘Be aware’: Pierce County officer shares tips to avoid Grinches while holiday shopping

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Darren Moss, Jr. said while the rest of us are shopping for the holidays, thieves are stealing and crowded parking lots are a target-rich environment.

17 hours ago

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch and badge are seen on an officer....

Steve Coogan

Seattle Police Department announces leadership changes, including deputy chief

Interim Seattle Police Department Chief Sue Rahr announced Friday command staff changes that are in the works.

19 hours ago

Rantz Exclusive: Auburn City Council member’s car stolen at City Hall during meeting