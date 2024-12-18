Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Tacoma shelter cares for record number of dogs as 50 animals arrive from cruelty case

Dec 18, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 3:01 pm

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is caring for a record number of dogs, this one-eyed mix is one of them. (Photo courtesy of Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County was already spread thin but after a recent animal cruelty case, the shelter has reached a record level of care.

According to a news release from the Humane Society, the shelter is caring for 147 dogs on-site, with nearly 100 more in foster homes, setting the record for the highest number of dogs managed in the past seven years.

“We’re grateful to support our animal control partners and provide care for pets from cases like these, but taking in this many dogs on top of the number already in our care places tremendous strain on our staff, resources, and outdated facility,” Leslie Dalzell, Chief Executive Officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County, stated in the release. “With our shelter already grappling with capacity, this influx requires creative problem-solving from our staff and, most importantly, the community’s support to help us manage this record-breaking number of dogs.”

The Humane Society reported Pierce County Animal Control confiscated more than 50 animals, around 36 dogs and 23 cats, as part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation on Monday. The dogs and cats vary in breed and age and their conditions are still being assessed.

Photo: Dogs arrive to Tacoma shelter.

Dogs arrive to Tacoma shelter. (Photo courtesy of the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County)

Further details on the investigation are not being released at this time, the release stated.

The Humane Society added there are several ways the public can help the shelter, including: donating, adopting, fostering and temporarily caring for animals marked as found by their owners.

“With 147 dogs in the shelter’s care, adopters are desperately needed to provide loving homes and create life-changing space for animals in need at the shelter,” the Humane Society wrote.

To view adoptable animals, head here, to learn about fostering, go here and for donations, head here. For all other questions, visit the Humane Society’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

