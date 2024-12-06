It started with a tip to Clallam County deputies about a possible case of animal cruelty happening on a small residential farm near Sequim where the tipster stated seeing a dead sheep in a field and other sheep on the property looked skinny and malnourished.

Days later, deputies say they consulted with Center Valley Rescue Director Sara Penhallegon, who offered to inspect the sheep on the farm and help figure out what to do next. However, while deputies say the owner of the property declined Penhallegon’s offer, the licensed veterinary technician told investigators she observed several sheep were malnourished, emaciated and in need of immediate veterinary care.

That was enough for deputies to get a search warrant and organize an animal rescue operation that involved the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office animal control deputy and representatives and volunteers from Center Valley Animal Rescue, Welfare for Animals Guild (WAG) and the Chair of the Animal Solutions Advisory Committee.

On Wednesday, deputies say they applied for and were granted that search warrant to seize all the animals on the farm based on suspicion of first- and second-degree animal cruelty.

The next day they arrived at the farm and say the owner voluntarily surrendered the animals, but deputies and volunteers found conditions were worse than they suspected. Deputies say they found three dead sheep placed in a pile in a pasture and dead chickens left in a coup. Later, another sheep died in transit to Center Valley Animal Rescue.

Among the animals still alive, deputies seized 32 sheep, two goats and two chickens. Deputies say all of those animals are receiving medical treatment as the investigation continues.

Citizens who would like to assist in offsetting the costs of veterinary care and expenses are encouraged to donate to Center Valley Animal Rescue. Donations can be made through their website at centervalleyanimalrescue.org/donations.

