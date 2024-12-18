Police are searching for the person who shot a boy in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to a police department Facebook post. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of L Place SE, near Highway 18 and a few miles from the Outlet Collection.

The boy, whose age has not been released, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. Auburn Police do not have any suspects but do not believe the shooting was random.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department’s Tip Line at 253-288-7403. The shooter fled the scene immediately after the incident, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

This incident is part of a series of recent shootings in Auburn. KIRO 7 reported that in May, a man was killed by sheriff’s deputies during a high-risk civil eviction order involving both the King County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department. In July, four people were injured in an ambush shooting.

In response to these violent incidents, community safety meetings are being organized. One notable meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Church of Nazarene, with both the mayor and the police chief expected to attend. The City of Auburn, in partnership with the Auburn School District, is also holding a series of neighborhood meetings focused on community safety in each of Auburn’s six policing districts, with a city-wide session on Saturday for residents who cannot attend during the weekdays.

Contributing: KIRO 7

