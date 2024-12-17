Monday morning, riders on Metro Transit were greeted with an out-of-service sign at the 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street bus stop in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. That was the first time riders were made aware service would be suspended indefinitely. The sign did mention that a recent uptick in crime was a consideration.

In recent weeks, some passengers were hesitant to disembark at the bus stop due to concerns for their safety. The area of town, known as “Little Saigon,” has seen a steady increase in homelessness, drug overdoses and people suffering from severe mental illness.

The latest numbers from the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) crime dashboard show the area has seen three homicides, nine rapes, 74 robberies and 164 aggravated assaults so far this year. In 2023, zero homicides, 21 rapes, 83 robberies and 157 aggravated assaults were recorded.

These numbers echo the agitation felt by many residents and business owners in Little Saigon, who believe Seattle police aren’t doing enough to make their neighborhood safe. The wave of recent crime included nine people being stabbed in just two days and five people shot at a hookah lounge.

Business owners are fed up that more isn’t being done by SPD, which is struggling to keep up with crime due to a concerningly low number of officers. Since 2019, the department has seen a surge of officers leave due, in part, to a lack of support from city leaders, the “Defund the Police” initiative, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Currently, there are fewer than 450 patrol officers in Seattle, the lowest numbers the department has seen in nearly 30 years. And the latest projection isn’t looking bright, with more officers leaving than are being hired in 2024.

Metro Transit Police and SPD are working together to find a solution as quickly as possible. Once they feel that it is safe again for passengers, Metro will reopen the Little Saigon bus stop.

Until then, riders can still easily access their buses (1, 7, 9, 14, 36, 60 and 106) with another bus stop a couple of blocks away.

