CRIME BLOTTER

Arrest made in stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Everett

Dec 18, 2024, 9:05 AM | Updated: 9:23 am

Everett police investigate park stabbing. (KIRO 7)

BY BILL KACZARABA


A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Lions Park in Everett. Authorities believe the individuals involved knew each other.

According to a Facebook post from Everett police, a neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday after the injured teen ran to their house, banging on the door and asking for help. The neighbor reported that the boy was bleeding heavily from the chest and stomach. He was naked.

When officers arrived at Lions Park, located at 7530 Cascade Dr., they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. The Everett Fire Department responded and transported the teen to Providence Hospital for surgery.

Crime: Auburn police search for suspect in shooting of boy

Police used dogs and a drone to search for the suspect.

Detectives identified the suspect, leading to the arrest of a juvenile male for assault. The nature of the pair’s relationship and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are still under investigation. Further details have not been released.

In response to the recent incident, the Everett Police Department has implemented several safety measures to ensure the community’s well-being: There will be more frequent patrols in and around Lions Park and other areas where youth gather. Officers are engaging with local residents to provide safety tips and gather information that could help prevent future incidents. The use of drones and other surveillance technology will be increased to monitor public spaces more effectively. The police are working closely with local schools to address safety concerns and provide resources for students. The department is launching campaigns to educate the public on how to stay safe and report suspicious activities.

These measures are part of the department’s broader strategic initiatives aimed at reducing crime in Everett.

Contributing: KIRO 7

