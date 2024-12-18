Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Double dip of good economic news in Washington

Dec 18, 2024, 12:36 PM

Washington gets two hits of positive economic news. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Washington gets two hits of positive economic news. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington’s economy saw a significant boost in November, adding an estimated 30,900 jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data. The news comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.

The state’s unemployment rate slightly decreased to 4.6%.

The job gains were largely attributed to the end of the Boeing machinists’ strike in October. “Deep, temporary losses in October translated into large gains in November,” Anneliese Vance-Sherman, chief labor economist for the Employment Security Department, said in a news release. “Employment levels continue to increase, but the relative gains have slowed in recent months.”

Over the past year, Washington added 27,300 jobs, marking a 0.8% increase. Despite dropping 30,700 aerospace jobs in October, the unemployment rate only saw a slight dip that month.

More money news: Gov. Inslee proposes ‘wealth tax’ to address multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall

From October to November, the retail trade, construction, and wholesale trade industries experienced the most significant job losses. Conversely, manufacturing, government, and leisure and hospitality sectors led the state’s employment growth.

The unemployment rate has fluctuated between 4.6% and 4.9% since January 2024, compared to 4.0% in November 2023. In November, Employment Security paid unemployment benefits to 62,676 people, an increase of 5,619 from the previous month, driven by higher claims in construction and agriculture.

Updated preliminary data for October 2024 revised the estimated job loss from 35,900 to 33,600, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remaining at 4.7%.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose from 4.1% in October to 4.2% in November, compared to 3.7% in November 2023.

‘The wait is over:’ Ski season at The Summit at Snoqualmie begins

Fed cuts interest rates

The Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, marking its third reduction this year. However, the central bank signaled a slower pace of rate cuts next year due to persistent inflation.

The Fed’s 19 policymakers now project only two quarter-point cuts in 2025, down from the four cuts they anticipated in September. This suggests that consumers may not see significant reductions in rates for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and other borrowing next year.

Fed officials emphasized that they are decelerating rate cuts as their benchmark rate approaches the “neutral” level, which neither stimulates nor restrains the economy. The new projections indicate that policymakers believe they are nearing this neutral rate. Following Wednesday’s move, the benchmark rate stands at 4.3%, after a half-point cut in September and a quarter-point cut last month.

“I think that a slower pace of (rate) cuts really reflects both the higher inflation readings we’ve had this year and the expectations that inflation will be higher in 2025,” Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference. “We’re closer to the neutral rate, which is another reason to be cautious about further moves.”

Contributing: The Associated Press 

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Photo: The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is caring for a record number of dogs, this ...

Julia Dallas

Tacoma shelter cares for record number of dogs as 50 animals arrive from cruelty case

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County was already spread thin but after a recent animal cruelty case, the shelter has reached a record level of care.

1 hour ago

Washington gets two hits of positive economic news. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Double dip of good economic news in Washington

Washington's economy saw a significant boost in November, adding an estimated 30,900 jobs, according to seasonally adjusted data.

2 hours ago

Image: Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announces re-election bid

In an exclusive KIRO Newsradio interview, Seattle City Council President Sarah Nelson announced her candidacy for a second term.

4 hours ago

Alderwood Middle School responds to threatening voicemails. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Alderwood Middle School gets threats to ‘shoot up’ the school

Alderwood Middle School in Lynnwood gave students an excused absence on Tuesday, following threatening voicemails.

5 hours ago

Everett police investigate park stabbing. (KIRO 7)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Arrest made in stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Everett

A juvenile male has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy at Lions Park in Everett.

6 hours ago

auburn gang violence...

Bill Kaczaraba

Auburn police search for suspect in shooting of boy

Police are searching for the person who shot a boy in Auburn on Tuesday night, according to a police department Facebook post.

7 hours ago

Double dip of good economic news in Washington