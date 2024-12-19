While some parking signs can be confusing, it’s best to be cautious when it comes to finding a place to park in Seattle.

The Seattle Municipal Court announced next year parking fines in the city will be getting more expensive.

According to a news release from the city of Seattle Tuesday, the new fines will range from $43 to $78 — at least $10 more than the current $29 to $53 fines.

“The new fine amounts bring parking fines in alignment with current parking rates and account for inflation,” the release stated.

The Municipal Court said this is the first time since 2011 the city of Seattle has increased the amount of parking fines.

However, drivers who get ticketed have multiple options to respond. Head here to pay a ticket and visit this link to check for unpaid tickets. For those who can’t afford their ticket, they can visit this link. To dispute a ticket, head here. To learn how to address tickets issued to cars previously sold, go here and to learn about tickets issued by a traffic camera, head here.

More traffic news: Metro Transit suspends service in Seattle’s Little Saigon over safety concerns

What if someone doesn’t pay their Seattle parking ticket?

If someone does not respond to a ticket, the Municipal Court said a late fee will be added to the original ticket, the person will lose their right to a hearing and the court may send the individual’s ticket to a collection agency.

The Washington State Department of Licensing could also put a hold on the person’s vehicle registration for unpaid parking tickets. If someone has four or more overdue parking tickets, the court said the Seattle Police Department can boot, tow and impound the vehicle.

For a full list of adjusted parking fines, visit this link. Fines go up starting January 1.

Chokepoints: Sully’s top traffic and transportation stories of 2024

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.