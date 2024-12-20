Mayor nominates Shon Barnes as the next Seattle Police Chief

Shon Barnes has been nominated as the next Chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Friday following a national search. Barnes has been the Chief of Police in Madison, Wisconsin since 2021.

The Seattle City Council will have to approve the Mayor’s choice.

“Earlier this week, under tragic circumstances, the nation was introduced to Chief Shon Barnes. We saw firsthand what our team has known throughout this recruitment process – that Chief Barnes has the leadership, compassion, and dedication needed to advance our Police Department,” said Mayor Harrell in a statement. “I’ve spoken with Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to express my condolences and support as they process this week’s tragedy. We remain committed to fighting gun violence through our shared work with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.”

Mayor Harrell added, “Chief Barnes brings proven experience and a forward-looking vision to help us achieve our One Seattle commitment to safety in every neighborhood. I want to thank Chief Sue Rahr for her strong leadership this year. We took a different approach to this search, seeking the best possible chief for SPD’s future. I am confident Chief Barnes is that leader.”

“I am honored to accept this position and thank Mayor Harrell for his trust. The mayor and I share a vision that crime prevention and community safety are shared responsibilities,” said Barnes in a City of Seattle YouTube video. “My family and I are excited to integrate into Seattle’s vibrant community. I look forward to working with the dedicated members of the Seattle Police Department.”

In Madison, Barnes was known for his community partnerships, significantly reducing crime. Madison has seen significant decreases in homicides, auto thefts, burglaries, and reports of shots fired in 2024. He has over 12 years of command-level experience and has served as a civilian police accountability executive in Chicago.

Barnes has participated in President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing and has been recognized by the National Institute of Justice and Radford University’s Center for Police Practice, Policy and Research. He was inducted into the Policing Hall of Fame at George Mason University’s Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy earlier this year.

“Chief Shon Barnes is a nationally recognized leader and innovator. He is highly principled, fair, and sincere, and has consistently demonstrated great care for his personnel and the communities they serve,” said former SPD Chief Kathleen O’Toole in a statement. “I have no doubt he will provide the stable, effective leadership that SPD deserves.”

The search for the new police chief began in mid-2024, led by Interim Chief Sue Rahr and former Chief Kathleen O’Toole.

