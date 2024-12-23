A local wild cat sanctuary is mourning the loss of more than a dozen animals as a deadly disease spreads throughout the country.

The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington in Shelton lost 20 big cats to bird flu this month, Wild Felid Advocacy Center Director Mark Matthews confirmed to MyNorthwest Monday.

Matthews shared the center initially thought the cats had cancer in the chest area as they exhibited pneumonia-like symptoms. However, further testing revealed positive results for avian influenza, commonly called bird flu.

“Avian influenza A viruses infect the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds causing birds to shed the virus in their saliva, mucus, and feces,” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s website states. “Influenza A viruses can also infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause systemic infection in other organ tissues.”

In November, bird flu spread to the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

According to a news release from the zoo, a red-breasted goose died. The zoo stated it is taking health and safety precautions to protect animals, staff and guests.

Matthews said the 20 or so volunteers who help run the Wild Felid Advocacy Center wear masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while working and that all the animals are separated.

The center is a nonprofit that works with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and relies solely on donations to stay afloat, as explained on its website.

Animals come to the center from “negligent circumstances, exploitative situations, or as an alternative to euthanasia. Others come from homes where they were well cared for, but could not stay due to legislation or the death/illness of the caretaker. The cats also come from rehabilitation facilities where they were not able to return to the wild and zoological facilities,” its website states.

Although the center lost 20 cats, Matthews said the virus has run its course at the Shelton sanctuary and the remaining cats are doing well.

However, the sanctuary will be closed to the public for a couple of months as the animals quarantine, which means the money made from admissions will be lost. Matthews said donations are greatly appreciated in the meantime. To donate, visit this link, or send a check by mail to: Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington at 3111 East Harstine Island Road North, Shelton, Washington 98584.

