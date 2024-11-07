New report of bird flu in WA, sixth case in state since October

There is a new report of bird flu in Washington — this time in Snohomish County.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), an owner of a flock — described as a combination of between 100 and 1,000 chickens and waterfowl — noticed several of his birds had died and others were showing symptoms, including neurological issues, causing the owner to contact the state agency.

A WSDA test came back as non-negative, or a “presumptive positive,” meaning the state presumes bird flu is prevalent throughout the specific flock. While it’s uncertain when the flock owner became aware, the WSDA stated it officially detected bird flu on Nov 5.

The recent case brings the state’s total to six bird flu cases across the state since October. Other cases involved flocks in Stevens and Okanogan Counties. Veterinarians said the biggest risk to birds is direct contact with ducks, geese and other wild waterfowl that migrate north in the summer months before returning south in the winter, meeting and mixing with other birds from around the globe.

According to the WSDA, bird flu is more prevalent than people might think.

“If in your area there are wild birds flying over, then there is a really good chance there is bird flu in the environment,” WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts told KIRO Newsradio.

The flock in Snohomish County is designated as “non-commercial,” meaning both the birds and eggs are not supposed to be sold for commercial purposes.

The WSDA is also concerned about the potential spread to other species, including other farm animals.

“In other states, not here in Washington, we have seen dairy cattle get it,” Betts said. “And that is something that our industry and agency are keeping a close eye on.”

The WSDA has a place on its website for flock owners to report any issues. If state officials suspect bird flu, they first take samples from a suspected farm and have those samples tested at a state laboratory. If the result comes back as non-negative, the samples are then sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to be tested again to identify a specific strain of bird flu. The WSDA then takes steps to immediately eradicate the virus.

“Our next step is to get rid of the virus on that farm as quickly as possible,” Betts said. “And the way we have to do that, unfortunately, is through euthanization.”

Bird flu can spread to humans, but some people can have just minor or no symptoms at all. More severe symptoms include fever, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and nausea. The WSDA asked people who keep chickens and other birds to secure the birds’ coups and shelters to make sure wild birds can’t get inside and spread the virus.

