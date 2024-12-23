President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. This move aligns with his campaign promise to end the federal death penalty, a promise that has been a focal point of his administration’s criminal justice reform efforts.

“This has been something that people have been calling on Joe Biden to do, especially in the last few weeks,” Ashlynn Mejia, a district attorney and legal analyst, told “The Gee and Ursula Show.” “One of the campaign promises he ran on was to end the federal death row altogether. Although a bill was put forward in Congress, it never really progressed, so this commutation is a significant step.”

The death penalty has long been a contentious issue, evoking strong reactions from both supporters and opponents. Mejia, who is personally against the death penalty, highlighted the flaws in the system.

“Over 200 people have been exonerated from death row, which is proof the system is flawed,” she shared. “Many of these exonerations occurred posthumously, which underscores the irreversible nature of the death penalty.”

Exoneration, as Mejia clarified, means being proven not guilty, often due to new evidence or technological advancements.

“Faulty forensic evidence, witness recantations, or new DNA technology can reveal that the convicted person was actually innocent,” she said.

The decision to commute these sentences has sparked debate. Some believe the justice system is becoming too lenient.

“There are those who feel that today’s courts are more inclined to give second chances and consider diversion programs,” co-host of “Gee and Ursula” and Gee Scott, commented. “I actually believe that as well.”

Gee is Mejia’s father and as she acknowledged his perspective, she provided context.

“One of the most significant criminal justice reforms in recent decades came from the Trump administration with the First Step Act,” she noted. “This act expanded opportunities for inmates to earn time off their sentences through programming and reformed federal sentencing. However, diversion in the federal system is still rare and typically reserved for defendants with significant mitigating circumstances and a low probability of reoffending.”

The commutation of these sentences is unprecedented, especially considering the 17-year hiatus on federal executions prior to the Trump administration.

“This is not typical,” Mejia said. “The Trump administration resumed federal executions after a long pause, making this commutation even more significant.”

Reflecting on her career, Mejia shared, “I’ve been practicing for about four years now, and this move by President Biden is unlike anything we’ve seen in recent history.”

For Mejia and many others, the focus remains on ensuring justice is served while acknowledging the system’s imperfections.

Contributing: The Associated Press

