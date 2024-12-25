Washington State Senate Democrats want to create new taxes to cover a $10 billion budget shortfall next year.

KIRO Newsradio political analyst Matt Markovich said the talking points came to light in a Democratic email that was inadvertently sent to Republicans.

According to The Washington State Standard, Washington State Senator Noel Frame sent the accidental email last week. The media outlet reported Frame was sending a follow-up to a discussion during the Washington State Senate Democratic Caucus retreat, however, she managed to send it to every Republican senator as well.

The Washington State Standard reported Frame said her email was intended as an “educational exercise.”

“I wanted to get the conversation started early,” Frame said, as reported by The Washington State Standard. “Not this early. Now, every legislator is better prepared.”

The email from Washington Democrats proposes raising the capital gains tax, which voters chose to retain in November, from 7% to nearly 10%.

The proposal also includes a new 1% wealth tax on individuals with $50 million or more in assets and an 11% tax on gun and ammunition sales.

“We can fund world-class schools, affordable housing and more by making the wealthy few pay what they owe,” the presentation states, as acquired by The Washington State Standard.

The email does not suggest spending cuts to existing programs.

