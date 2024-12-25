Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Washington Democrat mistakenly emails Republicans new tax proposal

Dec 25, 2024, 11:31 AM | Updated: 1:13 pm

Photo: The Washington Capital Building that hosts Washington Democrats and Republicans....

The Washington Capital Building that hosts Washington Democrats and Republicans. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH AND JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Senate Democrats want to create new taxes to cover a $10 billion budget shortfall next year.

KIRO Newsradio political analyst Matt Markovich said the talking points came to light in a Democratic email that was inadvertently sent to Republicans.

Other news: ‘This is not typical,’ says analyst on Biden commuting 37 death row inmates’ sentences

According to The Washington State Standard, Washington State Senator Noel Frame sent the accidental email last week. The media outlet reported Frame was sending a follow-up to a discussion during the Washington State Senate Democratic Caucus retreat, however, she managed to send it to every Republican senator as well.

The Washington State Standard reported Frame said her email was intended as an “educational exercise.”

“I wanted to get the conversation started early,” Frame said, as reported by The Washington State Standard. “Not this early. Now, every legislator is better prepared.”

The email from Washington Democrats proposes raising the capital gains tax, which voters chose to retain in November, from 7% to nearly 10%.

More politics: New bill would ensure no restrictions on the types of tires you can buy

The proposal also includes a new 1% wealth tax on individuals with $50 million or more in assets and an 11% tax on gun and ammunition sales.

“We can fund world-class schools, affordable housing and more by making the wealthy few pay what they owe,” the presentation states, as acquired by The Washington State Standard.

The email does not suggest spending cuts to existing programs.

To view the full presentation, visit The Washington State Standard’s website.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: The Washington Capital Building that hosts Washington Democrats and Republicans....

Matt Markovich and Julia Dallas

Washington Democrat mistakenly emails Republicans new tax proposal

Washington State Senate Democrats want to create new taxes to cover a $10 billion budget shortfall next year.

5 hours ago

Photo: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be defense secretary, arrives for a m...

Associated Press

Fate of Trump’s Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in Senate

The fate of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks is still unclear as Republicans prepare to take power in the Senate.

7 hours ago

Pres. Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 death row inmates. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Analyst on Biden commuting 37 death row inmates’ sentences: ‘This is not typical’

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

2 days ago

Image: Tires of a truck are pictured at a gas station in January 2023....

Steve Coogan

New bill would ensure no restrictions on the types of tires you can buy

Republican State Rep. Jim Walsh pre-filed his own bill on tires in response to a bill introduced during 2024's earlier legislative session.

5 days ago

Photo: Portland Mayor-elect Keith Wilson speaks during an interview with the Associated Press befor...

Associated Press

Portland, Oregon, swears in new government and mayor who campaigned to end homelessness

Portland voters last month elected Keith Wilson, a trucking company executive and founder of a nonprofit working to increase homeless shelter capacity.

6 days ago

redmond police drones...

Bill Kaczaraba

US Rep. Adam Smith: Drones have become a ‘significant concern’

Washington U.S. Rep. Adam Smith says the proliferation of drones has become a significant concern for both civilians and the military.

6 days ago

Washington Democrat mistakenly emails Republicans new tax proposal