Snow in the mountains keeps coming; Problems at the passes
Dec 26, 2024, 9:43 AM | Updated: 3:03 pm
(Photo courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation)
Interstate 90 (I-90) near Snoqualmie Pass is open, but messy after being closed due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
“The snow will taper off throughout the day,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The trouble is the snow is already there.”
❄️Wondering how much snow fell in the mountains over the last 24 hours? Wonder no more! Here’s a collections of estimated snowfall amounts ending at 10 AM this morning:
Hurricane Ridge : 7″
Mt. Baker: 20″
Stevens Pass: 12″
Snoqualmie Pass: 15″
Mt. Rainier – Paradise: 25″#wawx pic.twitter.com/thJHs0VCnM
— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 26, 2024
Conditions at Snoqualmie Pass include compact snow and ice and have caused several collisions and spinouts. The closure, lasting over an hour, was at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit, due to multiple spinouts and collisions, WSDOT reported. The pass remains open westbound, with chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Folks, we’ve had not one, not two but THREE spinout-related EB I-90 Snoqualmie Pass closures in less than 24 hrs. It’s not the weather, it’s not the plowing, it’s poor decision making.
Follow posted travel restrictions. You can find them here or our app: https://t.co/48bVMBvW4k https://t.co/zNgBC922S5
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 26, 2024
At 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the travel time from Ellensburg to North Bend is 105 minutes. Usually, the time is just over an hour.
Chains are also required on Stevens Pass (US 2). Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
Both directions of White Pass (US 12) remain open.
