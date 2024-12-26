Close
Landslide temporarily shuts down road to Pierce County park

Dec 26, 2024, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

Pierce County crews were brought to clean up a landslide at Sunrise Beach Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor.

Pierce County crews were brought to clean up a landslide at Sunrise Beach Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor. (Photo provided by Pierce County Planning and Public Works)

(Photo provided by Pierce County Planning and Public Works)

BY STEVE COOGAN


Sunrise Beach Drive Northwest in Gig Harbor was completely blocked due to a landslide Thursday morning, Pierce County Planning and Public Works reported.

In a post on X Thursday, Pierce County reported crews had been dispatched to clean up the landslide near Sunrise Beach Park with the intention of reopening the road by the end of the day. But initially, it was possible there would be additional delays.

“County crews have been mobilized to clean up the landslide materials from Sunrise Beach Drive Northwest and hope to have the road passable and reopened by the end of the day,” the X post reads. “However, it is possible that changing conditions may warrant further delays.”

Post-Christmas travel: I-90 east reopens; snow remains a problem at the passes

A Pierce County Planning and Public Works spokesperson echoed that message in an email to MyNorthwest Thursday.

We’re hopeful weather conditions will allow our team to get everything cleaned up today,” Public Information Specialist Christina Rohila said. 

Another X post from Pierce County confirmed at noon Thursday the road had been cleared enough that it was partially reopened. Rohila confirmed the same in a separate email to MyNorthwest.

According to the PenMet Parks website, Sunrise Beach Park is a scenic site with 2,135 linear feet of shoreline on the Colvos Passage that’s more than 70 acres overall. In addition, the park’s beach provides access to a notable scuba diving area. Looking specifically at the beachfront portion of the park, parking areas, picnic tables, various day-use areas, two miles of walking trails and forest paths with views of Mount Rainier and Puget Sound are all available to visitors.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest.

