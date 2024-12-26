Close
CHOKEPOINTS

I-90 east reopens; Snow remains a problem at the passes

Dec 26, 2024, 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

Snow will be problematic at the passes over the next 24 hours. (Washington Department of Transportation)

(Washington Department of Transportation)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Interstate 90 (I-90) east has reopened after being closed due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

“The snow will taper off throughout the day,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The trouble is the snow is already there.”

Conditions at Snoqualmie Pass include compact snow and ice and have caused several collisions and spinouts. The closure, lasting over an hour, was at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit, due to multiple spinouts and collisions, WSDOT reports. The pass remains open westbound, with chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

At 10:00 a.m. Thursday, the travel time from Ellensburg to North Bend is 105 minutes. Usually, the time is just over an hour.

Chains are also required on Stevens Pass (US 2). Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Both directions of White Pass (US 12) remain open.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

44 minutes ago

I-90 east reopens; Snow remains a problem at the passes