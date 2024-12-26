I-90 east reopens; Snow remains a problem at the passes

Interstate 90 (I-90) east has reopened after being closed due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

“The snow will taper off throughout the day,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The trouble is the snow is already there.”

Conditions at Snoqualmie Pass include compact snow and ice and have caused several collisions and spinouts. The closure, lasting over an hour, was at milepost 47, five miles west of the summit, due to multiple spinouts and collisions, WSDOT reports. The pass remains open westbound, with chains required for all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.