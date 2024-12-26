Sports betting is legal in 38 states, something KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott is a longtime critic of. Gambling on games can only be done at tribal casinos in Washington. Online betting remains off-limits in the state.

“Sports betting is something that makes my skin crawl,” Gee, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” said. “It is something that I have been saying for years.”

According to The New York Times, federal regulations for sports gambling have recently been examined by the U.S. Senate.

“Americans legally wagered more than $30 billion on sports in the last quarter,” the American Gaming Association reported.

Meanwhile, the National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that 2.5 million adults may have severe issues when it comes to betting. An additional 5 to 8 million might be experiencing mild or moderate issues.

“The responsibility for bettors who develop problems is still being debated,” a spokesperson for the council said. “Even proponents of legalized sports betting are shocked at how much it has grown.”

Mike Lewis, filling in for “Gee and Ursula” Co-host Ursula Reutin, touched on his experience with the activity.

“Years ago, when I was working as a reporter in California, there was a proposal to expand sports gambling, primarily through tribal casinos,” he said. “The industry pushed the term ‘gaming’ instead of ‘gambling’ to soften its image.”

Gee noted the broader picture.

“We’re not looking at the impact this truly can have,” he said. “We already have so many other things that it’s just hard in America to be able to add this one thing. And so my question would be, what’s gonna happen when we’re able to all gamble from our cell phones, because right now, in some states, you can.”

Professional athletes also have mixed feelings about the impact of sports betting.

“Gambling has always been around,” Gee said. “The difference today is that major leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB have sponsorships with betting companies.”

DraftKings and other companies offer promotions like “deposit $25 and get $100 in gambling credits,” which has increased accessibility and participation.

“If you’re listening right now and know someone who has increased their gambling in the last few years, it’s likely due to these promotions,” Gee said.

KIRO Newsradio producer Paul Holden, a casual bettor, admitted, “I’ve definitely increased my sports gambling over the last year. The change in terminology from ‘gambling’ to ‘gaming’ makes it sound less harmful.”

A text message from a listener stated, “No one forces you to gamble.”

However, Gee argued this attitude overlooks the broader impact on society.

“We already have so many challenges in America, adding widespread gambling will only exacerbate them,” he said.

As federal regulations are considered, the debate continues over how to balance personal freedom with protecting vulnerable populations from addiction.

