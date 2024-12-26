Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

GEE AND URSULA

Gee Scott: ‘Sports betting makes my skin crawl’

Dec 26, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Photo: Sports gamblers at the MGM Mirage Race & Sports Book can keep track of all teams in the 2004...

Sports gamblers at the MGM Mirage Race & Sports Book can keep track of all teams in the 2004 College Basketball Tournament by viewing the illuminated status board, March 19, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Bob Riha, Jr., Getty Images)

(Photo: Bob Riha, Jr., Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Sports betting is legal in 38 states, something KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott is a longtime critic of. Gambling on games can only be done at tribal casinos in Washington. Online betting  remains off-limits in the state.

“Sports betting is something that makes my skin crawl,” Gee, co-host of “The Gee and Ursula Show,” said. “It is something that I have been saying for years.”

According to The New York Times, federal regulations for sports gambling have recently been examined by the U.S. Senate.

“Americans legally wagered more than $30 billion on sports in the last quarter,” the American Gaming Association reported.

Meanwhile, the National Council on Problem Gambling estimates that 2.5 million adults may have severe issues when it comes to betting. An additional 5 to 8 million might be experiencing mild or moderate issues.

“The responsibility for bettors who develop problems is still being debated,” a spokesperson for the council said. “Even proponents of legalized sports betting are shocked at how much it has grown.”

More Gee and Ursula: Analyst on Biden commuting 37 death row inmates’ sentences, ‘This is not typical’

Mike Lewis, filling in for “Gee and Ursula” Co-host Ursula Reutin, touched on his experience with the activity.

“Years ago, when I was working as a reporter in California, there was a proposal to expand sports gambling, primarily through tribal casinos,” he said. “The industry pushed the term ‘gaming’ instead of ‘gambling’ to soften its image.”

Gee noted the broader picture.

“We’re not looking at the impact this truly can have,” he said. “We already have so many other things that it’s just hard in America to be able to add this one thing. And so my question would be, what’s gonna happen when we’re able to all gamble from our cell phones, because right now, in some states, you can.”

Professional athletes also have mixed feelings about the impact of sports betting.

“Gambling has always been around,” Gee said. “The difference today is that major leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB have sponsorships with betting companies.”

Michael Medved: Trump’s cabinet picks amid controversial pardons

DraftKings and other companies offer promotions like “deposit $25 and get $100 in gambling credits,” which has increased accessibility and participation.

“If you’re listening right now and know someone who has increased their gambling in the last few years, it’s likely due to these promotions,” Gee said.

KIRO Newsradio producer Paul Holden, a casual bettor, admitted, “I’ve definitely increased my sports gambling over the last year. The change in terminology from ‘gambling’ to ‘gaming’ makes it sound less harmful.”

A text message from a listener stated, “No one forces you to gamble.”

However, Gee argued this attitude overlooks the broader impact on society.

“We already have so many challenges in America, adding widespread gambling will only exacerbate them,” he said.

As federal regulations are considered, the debate continues over how to balance personal freedom with protecting vulnerable populations from addiction.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

Photo: Sports gamblers at the MGM Mirage Race & Sports Book can keep track of all teams in the 2004...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: ‘Sports betting makes my skin crawl’

"Sports betting is something that makes my skin crawl," KIRO Newsradio host Gee Scott, a longtime critic of legalized gambling, said.

4 hours ago

Pres. Joe Biden commutes sentences of 37 death row inmates. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Analyst on Biden commuting 37 death row inmates’ sentences: ‘This is not typical’

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are Smart Glasses Cool or Dangerous?

The Gee & Ursula talk about smart glasses. How would you feel about people wearing smart glasses and recording everything? Let us know in the comments! Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

5 days ago

FILE - The U,S, Capitol in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Medved: What role will Elon Musk play in a possible government shutdown?

Michael Medved said that we've seen the threat of a government shutdown before, but without the wildcard of billionaire Elon Musk.

6 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Who and Who Shouldn’t Be Exempt From Property Taxes?

Gee Scott & Ursula Reutin discuss the question, should seniors be exempt from property taxes? Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM or go to MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

9 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Will Everett Save the Aquasox?

The Everett City Council is going to have to decide to pay and let Aquasox stay or do nothing and let them go. The vote is on December 18th to either renovate Funko Field, build a new ballpark, or do nothing. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO Newsradio […]

10 days ago

Gee Scott: ‘Sports betting makes my skin crawl’