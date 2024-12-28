Close
5 taken to hospitals in 3 car crash in Issaquah

Dec 27, 2024, 5:19 PM | Updated: 5:25 pm

Three cars were involved in a crash in Issaquah. (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire and Rescue)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Five people have been taken to nearby hospitals after a head-on crash involving three cars in Issaquah, reported Eastside Fire and Rescue via X.

Eastside Fire and Rescue provides service for Carnation, Issaquah, North Bend, Sammamish, Woodinville, Mercer Island and Fire Districts 10 and 38.

Firefighters said the crash occurred on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast.

One person was extracted, five people were taken to hospitals and two were severely injured, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

“Expect delays while crews work to assist all involved,” officials wrote.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) recently posted a news release urging drivers to be careful on the roads. WSP and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission highlighted four rules of the road.

More details: Police urge road safety after 2 recent rollover crashes, dozens of deaths during holidays

The first is to “NEVER … EVER … DRIVE IMPAIRED and NEVER … EVER … LET YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY DRIVE IMPAIRED,” as written in the news release. WSP said more than half of Washington’s roadway fatalities last year involved an impaired driver. Officials recommend designating a sober driver, calling a ride-share, using public transportation or staying over rather than trying to drive home.

“Take those keys away from your impaired loved one and do whatever you can to keep an impaired driver off the road,” the release stated. “You might save a life, or two.”

Another tip, especially during the winter, is to slow down. WSP recommends always knowing the speed limit and driving at an appropriate speed for the conditions, which can mean below the speed limit. Numbers from the agency reveal excessive speed played a part in 33% of last year’s deaths.

“Speeding is a choice and it’s a bad one,” WSP wrote.

The next piece of advice might seem obvious but is to pay attention. Officials said distracted driving played a part in 17% of fatal crashes in 2023.

“Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel, and your phone in your pocket or glove compartment while driving,” the news release stated. “Set the GPS, stereo system and temperature controls BEFORE driving, not while driving.”

Death in the mountainsDriver allegedly going too fast hits a man trying to chain up

Finally, WSP is urging people to buckle up. Of the 810 people who died on state highways last year, 172 were not wearing their seatbelt.

“Please, make good decisions,” WSP wrote. “We really do want everybody to get home safe for the holidays this year. That includes you, everyone you know and love and every stranger you meet.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

