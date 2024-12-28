The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is urging drivers to be careful after two rollover crashes in two days and dozens of deaths on highways this holiday season.

Data from WSP’s Collision Analysis Tool (CAT) shows 117 deadly collisions from November 1 to December 27 alone. That number could be even higher as WSP’s Chris Loftis told MyNorthwest numbers from CAT only reflect cases where state patrol was the primary investigating agency, which usually reflects interstates and state routes but not local surface streets within local municipalities or counties.

A news release from WSP and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission on Tuesday emphasized the importance of safe driving.

“Impaired driving, driving too fast, driving distracted, and not wearing your seatbelts are bad decisions that cost lives every year,” it stated.

As of Friday, 835 fatal crashes have been reported this year on Washington roads as shown on CAT. For comparison, last year, 810 people died, with 78 being killed during the holiday season, as stated in the news release.

Just this week, two rollover crashes were reported.

On Thursday, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said a driver swerved to avoid an elk, went off the road and ended upside down in the river. Thankfully, the driver walked away without any injuries.

The next day another rollover collision was reported. WSP Trooper John Dattilo stated a driver lost traction on the wet road, causing their car to rollover on the interchange from State Route 410 to State Route 167 south and end up in a ditch.

“Thankfully no injuries to the driver, but I can’t say the same for the car!” Dattilo wrote.

Johnson also shared pictures of Snoqualmie Pass Thursday, writing “Please, please drive for conditions and chain up if required.”

Officials layout rules for safe driving

Although no one was injured in the recent incidents, WSP and the Washington Traffic Safety Commission highlighted four rules of the road.

The first is to “NEVER … EVER … DRIVE IMPAIRED and NEVER … EVER … LET YOUR FRIENDS OR FAMILY DRIVE IMPAIRED,” as written in the news release. WSP said more than half of Washington’s roadway fatalities last year involved an impaired driver. Officials recommend designating a sober driver, calling a ride-share, using public transportation or staying over rather than trying to drive home.

“Take those keys away from your impaired loved one and do whatever you can to keep an impaired driver off the road,” the release stated. “You might save a life, or two.”

Another tip, especially during the winter, is to slow down. WSP recommends always knowing the speed limit and driving at an appropriate speed for the conditions, which can mean below the speed limit. Numbers from the agency reveal excessive speed played a part in 33% of last year’s deaths.

“Speeding is a choice and it’s a bad one,” WSP wrote.

The next piece of advice might seem obvious but is to pay attention. Officials said distracted driving played a part in 17% of fatal crashes in 2023.

“Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel, and your phone in your pocket or glove compartment while driving,” the news release stated. “Set the GPS, stereo system and temperature controls BEFORE driving, not while driving.”

Finally, WSP is urging people to buckle up. Of the 810 people who died on state highways last year, 172 were not wearing their seatbelt.

“Please, make good decisions,” WSP wrote. “We really do want everybody to get home safe for the holidays this year. That includes you, everyone you know and love and every stranger you meet.”

