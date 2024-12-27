Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Plan ahead: Washington State Ferries’ winter sailing schedule starts Sunday

Dec 27, 2024, 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:01 am

Photo: A ferry part of Washingotn State Ferries....

A ferry part of Washingotn State Ferries. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Beginning Sunday, December 29, the winter sailing schedule will officially start on all ten routes with the Washington State Ferries (WSF) system.

Annually, WSF switches from the busy summer schedule to the winter schedule, as ridership numbers start to decline. All WSF routes will see a decrease in daily sailings, some more than others.

Passengers whose daily routines include ferry trips may need to adjust their schedule accordingly. That means leaving earlier or choosing a different route.

Passengers on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands route will notice an update to their winter sailing schedule, marking the first change in a decade. The updated schedule comes as community members and WSF staff address issues such as more reliable departure and arrival times for passengers. All other routes will retain their regular winter sailing schedule.

The winter schedule runs from December 29 through March 22.

Winter sailing schedules are online now, access schedules for each route via the links below:

WSF also reminded passengers to check their routes before they head out by visiting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) website. WSDOT has the latest real-time updates on wait times, ferry status and delays or cancellations.

There is also an update regarding the Bremerton terminal.

Due to ongoing mechanical issues with the overhead loading platform at the Bremerton terminal, WSF said it will continue loading all non-vehicle passengers through the car deck until further notice. They are working on a repair plan but do not expect to reopen the overhead loading platform before the end of December. 

You can read more of Nate Connors’ stories here. Follow Nate on X here and the KIRO Newsradio traffic team here for more traffic updates.

