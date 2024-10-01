In an effort to meet required green house gas reductions and increase reliability, the Washington State Ferries (WSF) system is completing conversions of their three largest vessels to hybrid-electric. In September of 2023, the M/V Wenatchee was the first vessel to dry dock for this conversion with a one-year timeline. One year later, and WSF, part of the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), has announced a delay with getting this ferry back in service. Now they are aiming for summer of 2025. This is no small feat as the Wenatchee is the largest passenger ferry in the United States to be electrified.

WSF’s Matt Von Ruden explained the complexity of this project, noting that conversions of this nature aren’t easy..

“These are our largest vessels, and they’re very complex, we procured the technology from Siemens energy, and we had the technology ready to be installed on the vessels. But conversions are difficult,” Von Ruden said. “There’s below decks, the public doesn’t see all the complexity we have of piping systems and cable runs and structural mods, and we just have encountered some changes needed to make sure this technology works properly.”

The unexpected changes seem to be mainly associated with the technology side of things.

The conversion of the engines is complex, but seems to be going smoother, Von Ruden explained.

“These vessels are electric vessels to begin with. People may or may not know that they’re diesel electric vessels, they have four large locomotive size diesel engines on board, and mainly operate at a high level,” Von Ruden said. “What this project entails is removing two of those four diesel engines and installing large battery banks, one on each end, and then to install all the control systems, kind of like a hybrid vehicle, where you have to have a power management system which directs the power from the engines to the batteries, from the batteries to the propellers, from the engines to the propellers, so control systems allow it to operate in hybrid mode.”

Lessons learned so far will make the conversion easier on the M/V Puyallup and M/V Tacoma. Von Ruden is confident that those two vessels will be converted and delivered back to service as scheduled.

Why it’s vital for Washington State Ferries to make the ferry conversions

The environmental and fiscal reductions are the key components behind these conversions.

“There’s a fiscal advantage and there’s an environmental advantage. These three vessels burn 26% of our diesel fuel in our fleet. And diesel fuel is pricey. So if we could shift to hybrid electric mode, we would save about 20% of that fuel. Hybrid electric mode allows us to operate the diesels that we do have at their peak efficiency, just like a hybrid vehicle. And then when we electrify our terminals, we believe we can save up to 95% of that fuel. In that case, we’re pulling power from the electrical grid, which is more stable in price.”

Not everyone is onboard with this conversion plan. There are some who think sticking with diesel engines would bring us newer vessels faster to a region that see’s frequent delays and cancellations that are partly due to an aging fleet.

Von Ruden defends the hybrid-electric conversion plan being the best plan moving forward.

“We have two different programs in place for our electrification plan. It’s our strategy for meeting the statutory requirements for greenhouse gas reductions. It’s also responding to the governor’s executive order to move to a zero emission fleet by 2050 so I understand the urgent need for vessels. The fastest way to get new vessels is through the design that we have.”

If WSF were to scrap this plan and move back to diesel-only, they would need to start over from the drawing board. This would delay newer vessels even longer and cost the state more money. State Legislators have already set aside $1.7 billion-dollars for the three ferry conversions, five new hybrid-electric ferries, and the electrification at five terminals. The state still needs over $2 billion-dollars for total electrification.

Long-term WSF plans

Currently, the WSF has 21 vessels in their fleet, with up to 18 in service at any given time, across nine routes and 20 Puget Sound destinations. It is the largest passenger fleet in the United States. Part of the future funding would bring 26 vessels to the fleet, with 20 in service.

“Our long range plan calls for running up to 20 vessels at a given time, and then the remaining six would be in their maintenance periods, getting their coast guard inspections completed, conducting the painting, and the system replacement with the propulsion controls. 26 gives us the extra capacity needed to field 20 consistently.”

If fully funded the electrification program will convert six current diesel ferries to hybrid electric, build 16 new hybrid vessels, retire 13 diesel ferries, and add charging power stations to 16 terminals.

WSDOT reported in an email newsletter delivered Monday that WSF received three pre-qualification packages from shipbuilders interested in building the agency’s new hybrid/electric 160-vehicle auto ferries. Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida and Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia submitted packages, WSDOT stated. The next step in the “extensive prequalification process will be to visit each of these shipyards.” The state agency added that work is continuing to finalize the vessel design and then issuing the Invitation for Bid (IFB) before the end of 2024.

