CHOKEPOINTS

National Weather Service issues winter storm watch over the passes

Dec 28, 2024, 2:46 PM

Cars move on Interstate 90 while snow sits on the side of the road. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory through Saturday afternoon at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. The snow level will drop to 3,500 feet with up to 10 inches of snow expected. Snow is expected to turn to a rain mix after 4 p.m. making for slushy road conditions.

Early Sunday, a winter storm watch goes into effect at 4 a.m. through Monday at 10 a.m. The snow level will drop to 3,000 feet with an additional six inches and heavy at times.

Besides Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, the winter storm watch and weather advisory also cover the west slopes of the North Central Cascades and the west slopes of the South Central Cascades. Cities include Paradise, Darrington, Morton, Ashford, Longmire, Skykomish, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, Index, Packwood, Randle and Baring.

“We’re looking ahead to a new possible storm or something similar storm like conditions anyway, brewing potentially as soon as this coming Sunday,” said Scott Klepach, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said to KIRO 7.

Klepach suggested travelers seriously consider how badly they will need to get across the mountains during the early part of next week.

“If you’re not sure, stay home, delay your trip if possible.” Klebach said, according to KIRO 7. “I know it’s not the most popular thing to say, but really, it can help clear up the road.”

Key tips for winter drivers

WSDOT’s Klebach added travelers should make sure they have proper tires, chains, and the knowledge to put the chains on.

“We can’t stop the rain. We can’t stop the snow, but we can try our best to make sure that the roads are as clear as possible,” Klebach said, KIRO 7 reported. “You know, drivers and travelers can help us with that as well by really paying attention.”

Unless drivers have all-wheel drive with winter tires, chains on should be put on vehicles’ wheels when posted signs provide instructions to do so. Studded tires do not satisfy chain requirements in the state of Washington. There are alternatives to chains that are sometimes easier to apply, like an AutoSock, for instance.

This graphic outlines various alternative traction devices for drivers. (Graphic courtesy of the Washington State Patrol)

The NWS cautions that travel could be very difficult to impossible at times during the winter storm watch. Drivers are strongly encouraged to pack an emergency kit for unexpected closures or delays.

Items to consider: blankets, water, snacks, hats, gloves, and phone chargers. For added safety consider flares, filling up your gas tank or fully charging your car battery, and don’t forget chains.

For more winter driving tips, check out this PDF from the Washington State Patrol.

Contributing: KIRO 7; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest

