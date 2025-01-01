Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Pierce County deputies find man, woman dead during welfare check

Dec 31, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

Pierce County deputies found two people dead during a welfare check in Puyallup Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pierce County deputies found two people dead during a welfare check in Puyallup Tuesday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSD) made the report via X around 3:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the welfare check took place in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East.

The sheriff’s office stated the cause of death is unknown and detectives are at the scene.

“More information will be provided when available,” PCSD wrote.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

