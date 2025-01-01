Pierce County deputies found two people dead during a welfare check in Puyallup Tuesday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSD) made the report via X around 3:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the welfare check took place in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East.

The sheriff’s office stated the cause of death is unknown and detectives are at the scene.

“More information will be provided when available,” PCSD wrote.

