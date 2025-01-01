Lynnwood parking lot shooting leaves one dead, one injured

Lynnwood police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one juvenile dead and another injured in the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 8:19 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a juvenile male dead in a parking lot and another juvenile male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Two suspects ran away from the scene and remain at large.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects to contact the Lynnwood Police Department.