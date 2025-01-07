Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Candidate vows to stop Public Health from passing out fentanyl pipes, free basing kits

Jan 6, 2025, 5:00 PM

The main image shows a Public Health-Seattle and King County building in Seattle. The inset image s...

The main image shows a Public Health-Seattle and King County building in Seattle. The inset image shows a Seattle drug kit procured from Public Health Seattle. (Photos: Jason Rantz, AM 770 KTTH)

(Photos: Jason Rantz, AM 770 KTTH)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

King County Assessor John Wilson promises to stop Public Health of Seattle and King County  from distributing fentanyl pipes, free basing kits, and other drug paraphernalia if elected as King County Executive. He says he hopes to bring a more moderate and pragmatic approach the running King County.

As part of a so-called harm reduction strategy, Public Health Seattle provides drug paraphernalia to addicts. Officials argue that it helps mitigate the threat of disease that could spread with needles, pipes, and other tools. But after the policy was widely adopted and pursued, overdose deaths surged. And while Public Health Seattle passed out fentanyl smoking kits, they neglected to meaningfully push drug rehab options.

“That is ridiculous to be handing out fentanyl pipes and drug paraphernalia,” Wilson explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Wilson is running to replace Executive Down Constantine after he announced he wasn’t running for re-election, a decision first reported by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle’s most dangerous judge released teen suspect, who then allegedly disemboweled victim

John Wilson wants to end more than harm reduction

 

Wilson says ending harm reduction strategies that provide drug addicts with the tools to get high shouldn’t be viewed as controversial. But that isn’t the only reform he’s seeking around the surge in homelessness.

The King County Executive candidate also says the Housing First policy, which provides subsidized housing with no conditions that an addict seek treatment, must be reformed. Rather than mindlessly purchasing shuttered hotels or motels above market value, an approach championed by Constantine, Wilson says communities must be apart of the approach and services must be offered on-site.

“Where the harm reduction strategy falters, is that we’ve forgotten somehow, that we also need to have some form of accountability. Housing First, without having services that get people off the streets and cleaned up, don’t work,” Wilson explained.

Wilson points to the Muckleshoot Tribe, which offers low-rent housing that comes with services. This approach hasn’t merely worked for the tribe in addressing homelessness, but has worked when tried nationally.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on XInstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: New Year’s resolutions are not a real thing!

Does anyone actually do their New Year’s resolutions? Jason Rantz does not think so. Jake Skorheim, on the other hand, has quite a few resolutions. Enjoy another Double Shot. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast Listen to […]

2 hours ago

The main image shows a Public Health-Seattle and King County building in Seattle. The inset image s...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Candidate vows to stop Public Health from passing out fentanyl pipes, free basing kits

King County Executive candidate John Wilson vows, if elected, to stop Public Health Seattle and King County from passing out fentanyl pipes.

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the House Progressive Caucus, attends an event at th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Did Seattle progressive Pramila Jayapal try to stop Trump certification again?

Rep. Pramila Jayapal previously tried to overturn a Donald Trump election. Will she try to again block the Trump election certification?

10 hours ago

Judge Veronica Galván. (MyNorthwest)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Seattle’s most dangerous judge released teen suspect, who then allegedly disemboweled victim 

Seattle judge Veronica Galván released another dangerous teen suspect who allegedly went on to disembowel a 14-year-old.

1 day ago

Photo: Washington Democrat T'wina Nobles is pushing for new gender laws....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington Democrats push bill codifying gender extremism in public schools

Under new legislation, Washington Democrats would impose their gender extremism on public schools across the state.

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle’s most dangerous judge might be more dangerous than the criminals she releases

Jason Rantz explains why Judge Veronica Galván might be more dangerous than the criminals she releases. Galván released a juvenile who allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old boy in Everett just two weeks after his release. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH and the KTTH App, […]

4 days ago

Rantz: Candidate vows to stop Public Health from passing out fentanyl pipes, free basing kits