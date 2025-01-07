King County Assessor John Wilson promises to stop Public Health of Seattle and King County from distributing fentanyl pipes, free basing kits, and other drug paraphernalia if elected as King County Executive. He says he hopes to bring a more moderate and pragmatic approach the running King County.

As part of a so-called harm reduction strategy, Public Health Seattle provides drug paraphernalia to addicts. Officials argue that it helps mitigate the threat of disease that could spread with needles, pipes, and other tools. But after the policy was widely adopted and pursued, overdose deaths surged. And while Public Health Seattle passed out fentanyl smoking kits, they neglected to meaningfully push drug rehab options.

“That is ridiculous to be handing out fentanyl pipes and drug paraphernalia,” Wilson explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

Wilson is running to replace Executive Down Constantine after he announced he wasn’t running for re-election, a decision first reported by “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

John Wilson wants to end more than harm reduction

Wilson says ending harm reduction strategies that provide drug addicts with the tools to get high shouldn’t be viewed as controversial. But that isn’t the only reform he’s seeking around the surge in homelessness.

The King County Executive candidate also says the Housing First policy, which provides subsidized housing with no conditions that an addict seek treatment, must be reformed. Rather than mindlessly purchasing shuttered hotels or motels above market value, an approach championed by Constantine, Wilson says communities must be apart of the approach and services must be offered on-site. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Where the harm reduction strategy falters, is that we’ve forgotten somehow, that we also need to have some form of accountability. Housing First, without having services that get people off the streets and cleaned up, don’t work,” Wilson explained.

Wilson points to the Muckleshoot Tribe, which offers low-rent housing that comes with services. This approach hasn’t merely worked for the tribe in addressing homelessness, but has worked when tried nationally.

