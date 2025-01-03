Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews were investigating an unknown toxic substance in South Seattle Friday. SFD first posted about the toxic substance in the 1700 block of Airport Way South in Seattle on X at approximately 11 a.m.

The substance, which spilled inside the medical sales/lab building, was confirmed by SFD as ammonia hydroxide. One person was evaluated after coming in contact with the substance but was not taken to the hospital.

KIRO Newsradio confirmed an employee was carrying the ammonia hydroxide solution which is commonly used to clean or regulate pH (acidity). The person came in contact but firefighters said they are “doing just fine.”

Earlier, the battalion chief told KIRO Newsradio the substance appeared to be a spilled cleaning product containing ammonia. Firefighters dumped out what the battalion chief called “high-tech kitty litter.”

Spoke with battalion chief, who tells me it appears to be a spilled cleaning product containing ammonia. Two people have minor respiratory problems, they’re being treated. Firefighters dumped out what the battalion chief called “high-tech kitty litter.” Workers going back in. https://t.co/mDbhFZAMb2 pic.twitter.com/aG1V1jqt3K — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) January 3, 2025

Workers have since filtered back inside. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell was at the scene.

Just got to the scene in South Seattle where firefighters appear to have evacuated an office building. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/b8JA07ekVM — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) January 3, 2025

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

