Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Building evacuated after toxic substance spills in South Seattle building

Jan 3, 2025, 11:53 AM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Photo: Crews are investigating an unknown substance in a South Seattle building....

Crews are investigating an unknown substance in a South Seattle building. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS AND SAM CAMPBELL


MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews were investigating an unknown toxic substance in South Seattle Friday. SFD first posted about the toxic substance in the 1700 block of Airport Way South in Seattle on X at approximately 11 a.m.

The substance, which spilled inside the medical sales/lab building, was confirmed by SFD as ammonia hydroxide. One person was evaluated after coming in contact with the substance but was not taken to the hospital.

KIRO Newsradio confirmed an employee was carrying the ammonia hydroxide solution which is commonly used to clean or regulate pH (acidity). The person came in contact but firefighters said they are “doing just fine.”

More from SFD: Camp Long lodge in Seattle was vandalized before fire

Earlier, the battalion chief told KIRO Newsradio the substance appeared to be a spilled cleaning product containing ammonia. Firefighters dumped out what the battalion chief called “high-tech kitty litter.”

More from Sam Campbell: Child sex offender from Utah arrested after routine patrol in Kitsap County

Workers have since filtered back inside. KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell was at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here

Sam Campbell is a reporter, editor and anchor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Sam’s stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here

MyNorthwest News

Image: A Pierce County Sheriff's deputy points a gun at a suspect during a chase on Dec. 13, 2024. ...

Charlie Harger

Footage of recent 4-hour Puyallup standoff with man wielding hammer released

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department released footage from a standoff in Puyallup that ended with the arrest of a man wielding a hammer.

25 minutes ago

Photo: Crews are investigating an unknown substance in a South Seattle building....

Julia Dallas and Sam Campbell

Building evacuated after toxic substance spills in South Seattle building

SFD first posted about the toxic substance in the 1700 block of Airport Way South in Seattle on X at approximately 11 a.m. Friday.

40 minutes ago

kitsap county...

Sam Campbell

Child sex offender from Utah arrested after routine patrol in Kitsap County

Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday they said is wanted in Utah for aggravated child sex abuse.

1 hour ago

sound transit 1-line...

Frank Sumrall

Sound Transit kicks off 2025 with several Light Rail 1-Line disruptions

Expect service disruptions for the next couple of months along Sound Transit's Link Light Rail 1-Line from Lynnwood to Angle Lake.

3 hours ago

tacoma father son...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma father killed by son, investigators say; grandfather passes away mourning son’s death

A Tacoma father was shot and killed by his son only for the victim’s father to pass away hours later while mourning his son’s death.

5 hours ago

suspects 14-year-old...

Frank Sumrall

VIDEO: Potential suspects captured on camera after 14-year-old killed on New Year’s Eve

Police video has revealed two potential suspects that might be involved in a New Year's Eve shooting that killed a 14-year-old man.

5 hours ago

Building evacuated after toxic substance spills in South Seattle building