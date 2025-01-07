The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has returned back to work after a holiday break and between Monday, Jan. 6 and Friday, Jan. 10, a number of late-night projects around Seattle and on the Eastside will bring lane restrictions and ramp closures.

SR 520 and SR 202 in Redmond to be impacted

Work on the Downtown Redmond Link Extension, set to open in this spring, will close the offramp to West Lake Sammamish Parkway from eastbound State Route 520 (SR 520) Monday through Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Also, the State Route 202 (SR 202) on-ramp to SR 520 west will close during these hours.

Both directions of I-405 in Bellevue will be affected

Multiple lane closures on Interstate 90 (I-90) are scheduled in the eastbound and westbound directions between Interstate-405 (I-405) and 142nd Place Southeast. Closures are Wednesday through Friday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. During this time the I-90 east off-ramp to 142nd Place Southeast will be closed. This is part of the ongoing I-90 Sunset Creek fish barrier project where a new bridge is being constructed. WSDOT crews will place three 155-foot-long girders weighing 85-tons each. This will wrap up the girder installation portion of this project which began in the spring of 2023. The construction of the new bridge which will bring continued closures along this stretch well into 2025.

Detours in SeaTac

A single night closure of the off-ramp to South 188th Street/Orillia Road from southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) is scheduled for Tuesday between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. This is a major route to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac Airport). Drivers will be detoured to the next off-ramp (South 200th Street/Military Road) and then back on to I-5 north to exit at South 188th Street.

During this time the South 188th Street on-ramp to I-5 south will close while WSDOT crews install crosswalk and shoulder markings and traffic signal work. This is the final phase of a regional pavement repair project spanning King, Snohomish, and Whatcom Counties that also repaired and updated ramps and curbs.

Sound Transit work will lead to Shoreline closures

Contractors working on Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension will close the off-ramp to Northeast 130th Street from I-5 north Monday through Thursday between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Drivers seeking alternate routes should keep in mind that there is no access on Northeast 145th Street west of I-5 due to ongoing construction.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Nate’s stories here. Follow Nate on X and email him here. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

