Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle

Jan 6, 2025, 6:22 PM

Photo: Officers recovered narcotics during an operation in Seattle....

Officers recovered narcotics during an operation in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle officers arrested seven people in a narcotics operation on Friday.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) stated, via a Blotter post on Monday, the investigation occurred in the Chinatown-International District and Belltown.

On January 3 around 6 p.m., according to SPD, officers conducted the operation near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson and arrested five people. Police said two additional suspects were arrested in Belltown.

Local crime: Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

According to the department, police seized more than 265 grams of narcotics, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine. Officers also found more than $680 in cash and two knives.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) labels opioids as narcotics.

“Also known as ‘opioids,’ the term ‘narcotic’ comes from the Greek word for ‘stupor’ and originally referred to a variety of substances that dulled the senses and relieved pain,” the DEA and Department of Justice (DOJ) stated in an online fact sheet. “Though some people still refer to all drugs as ‘narcotics,’ today ‘narcotic’ refers to opium, opium derivatives and their semi-synthetic
substitutes.”

Other news: Mercer Island police investigate middle school vandalism, hate crime

Narcotic use can create a harmful psychological dependence, according to the DEA and DOJ.

“The user may continue to think and talk about using drugs and feel overwhelmed coping with daily activities,” the fact sheet states. “Relapse is common if there are not changes to the physical environment or the behavioral motivators that prompted the abuse in the first place.”

SPD reported the suspects were booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of narcotics-related charges.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Officers recovered narcotics during an operation in Seattle....

Julia Dallas

7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle

Seattle officers arrested seven people in a narcotics operation on Friday.

4 seconds ago

Photo: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found near a walkin...

James Lynch

Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

The body of a man who is believed to have lived around the Parkland area in Pierce County was found Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

2 hours ago

Photo: Mercer Island police....

Bill Kaczaraba

Mercer Island police investigate middle school vandalism, hate crime

Mercer Island police are investigating racist vandalism at Islander Middle School. Suspects trespassed onto school grounds on January 1.

7 hours ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department arrested Richard Sitzlack, early Saturday morning. He is a sus...

Luke Duecy

Man charged in Metro bus stabbing pleads not guilty

The man charged with fatally stabbing a King County Metro bus driver in Seattle pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

7 hours ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Young man shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight

A young man was shot in the ankle in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight, according to Seattle police.

10 hours ago

pierce county body...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Man’s body found in South Sound nature preserve; Pierce County’s first murder of 2025

According to the Pierce County Sheriff, the body of a man found at a walking preserve is the first homicide of the new year.

13 hours ago

7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle