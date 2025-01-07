Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

Jan 6, 2025, 4:28 PM

Photo: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found near a walkin...

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found near a walking path in the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

The body of a man who is believed to have lived around the Parkland area in Pierce County was found Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m. It was discovered near a walking path in the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve near the corner of Yakima Avenue South and Tule Lake Road South.

Police aren’t saying how the man died, only that trauma to the body indicates the man died from homicidal violence.

“The body itself clearly had some trauma on the body that would indicate that this was a homicide,” Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO Newsradio Monday. “This was not natural by any means.”

Other news: Mercer Island police investigate middle school vandalism, hate crime

Deputies said the body is that of a Hispanic man in his 30s. He was dressed as if he was out for a walk. Deputies believe the man either lives in the area or frequents the area.

Meanwhile, neighbors are understandably nervous.

“I’m concerned,” a woman who asked to remain anonymous told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s kind of scary and unfortunate. A lot of people come to that park.”

That same neighbor wonders if the death may be related to homeless encampments in the area.

“There are a lot of homeless people,” she shared. “There are homeless camps along here. I’m on alert because it’s scary.”

Local crime: Man charged in Metro bus stabbing pleads not guilty

Investigators don’t know if the attack was random or targeted. They urge everyone to be extra cautious whenever out in public, especially in remote areas.

“Never walk alone,” Cappetto said. “Always let someone know where you’re going. Carry a phone with you or have a dog with you or some form of protection.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found near a walkin...

James Lynch

Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

The body of a man who is believed to have lived around the Parkland area in Pierce County was found Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

1 hour ago

Photo: Mercer Island police....

Bill Kaczaraba

Mercer Island police investigate middle school vandalism, hate crime

Mercer Island police are investigating racist vandalism at Islander Middle School. Suspects trespassed onto school grounds on January 1.

6 hours ago

Image: The Seattle Police Department arrested Richard Sitzlack, early Saturday morning. He is a sus...

Luke Duecy

Man charged in Metro bus stabbing pleads not guilty

The man charged with fatally stabbing a King County Metro bus driver in Seattle pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

7 hours ago

Photo: A law enforcement vehicle's lights....

KIRO 7 News Staff

Young man shot in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight

A young man was shot in the ankle in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood overnight, according to Seattle police.

10 hours ago

pierce county body...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Man’s body found in South Sound nature preserve; Pierce County’s first murder of 2025

According to the Pierce County Sheriff, the body of a man found at a walking preserve is the first homicide of the new year.

12 hours ago

Photo: DUI Emphasis Patrols lead to 21 DUI's in King County alone on New Year's Eve....

Tom Brock

Police emphasis patrols lead to arrests, recovered drugs on New Year’s Eve

Police issued 21 DUI’s in Seattle and the rest of King County on New Year's Eve.

1 day ago

Pierce County records first homicide of the new year