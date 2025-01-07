Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

The body of a man who is believed to have lived around the Parkland area in Pierce County was found Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m. It was discovered near a walking path in the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve near the corner of Yakima Avenue South and Tule Lake Road South.

Police aren’t saying how the man died, only that trauma to the body indicates the man died from homicidal violence.

“The body itself clearly had some trauma on the body that would indicate that this was a homicide,” Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO Newsradio Monday. “This was not natural by any means.”

Deputies said the body is that of a Hispanic man in his 30s. He was dressed as if he was out for a walk. Deputies believe the man either lives in the area or frequents the area.

Meanwhile, neighbors are understandably nervous.

“I’m concerned,” a woman who asked to remain anonymous told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s kind of scary and unfortunate. A lot of people come to that park.”

That same neighbor wonders if the death may be related to homeless encampments in the area.

“There are a lot of homeless people,” she shared. “There are homeless camps along here. I’m on alert because it’s scary.”

Investigators don’t know if the attack was random or targeted. They urge everyone to be extra cautious whenever out in public, especially in remote areas.

“Never walk alone,” Cappetto said. “Always let someone know where you’re going. Carry a phone with you or have a dog with you or some form of protection.”

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

