CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student

Jan 7, 2025, 6:01 AM

A classroom is empty with the lights off. (Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images)

(Photo: Michael Loccisano, Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Prosecutors have charged an adult private tutor with sexually assaulting a minor after he was accused of raping a middle school student of his.

The tutor, Gregory Emmanuel Ward, worked for the nonprofit educational group City Year, a program that provides tutoring and other support to students in public schools. The assaulted student was enrolled at Aki Kurose Middle School.

More WA news: Yakima County coroner faces charges over using drugs he stole from corpses

Investigators told KIRO 7 the suspect worked with the student for months before the two developed a “sexting” relationship. The relationship was exposed, and subsequently ended, when the victim’s mother caught the tutor groping her underage daughter, 13, outside a restaurant. According to documents obtained by KIRO 7, the tutor was charged with raping her inside that same business.

Ward has been charged with second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His arraignment is in two weeks, and his bail has been set at $250,000.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

tutor middle school...

Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student