Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student

King County Prosecutors have charged an adult private tutor with sexually assaulting a minor after he was accused of raping a middle school student of his.

The tutor, Gregory Emmanuel Ward, worked for the nonprofit educational group City Year, a program that provides tutoring and other support to students in public schools. The assaulted student was enrolled at Aki Kurose Middle School.

Investigators told KIRO 7 the suspect worked with the student for months before the two developed a “sexting” relationship. The relationship was exposed, and subsequently ended, when the victim’s mother caught the tutor groping her underage daughter, 13, outside a restaurant. According to documents obtained by KIRO 7, the tutor was charged with raping her inside that same business.

Ward has been charged with second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. His arraignment is in two weeks, and his bail has been set at $250,000.

