Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Time of death’ notes found in Pierce County home where four died

Jan 7, 2025, 8:58 AM | Updated: 8:59 am

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of four people in a South Hill home. ...

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of four people in a South Hill home. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Notes were found in a Pierce County home where four people were found dead, according to a search warrant reported by the Tacoma News Tribune.

A sweep by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies revealed two notes on a refrigerator stating “Time of Death July 24th 5:45 AM” and “Time of death July 24th 3:00 PM.” Another note was found on another refrigerator listing dates of death from earlier in 2024.

An envelope with a message on papers was also discovered.  Notes were also found near the front door and under the garage door. The contents of these messages were not revealed.

Crime: Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student

A request for a welfare check was prompted by a social media post where a female said she was considering suicide with her boyfriend. The domestic violence unit requested a search warrant.

The four people who were found dead in the South Hill home were discovered by law enforcement officials during two different searches around New Year’s. Police said it is still not clear what happened in the house, located in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East, but that a homicide investigation is taking place.

Deputies found a .45-caliber handgun in the home along with a fired shell casing. Police discovered a bullet hole in a door. A cell phone was also found.

Seattle police: 7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle

The bodies were found in two separate searches by deputies.

The house is owned by a couple and police do not believe that anyone outside the home was responsible for the deaths. The identity of the victims has not been revealed.

A blue 1992 Corvette parked outside the home is also being searched. Police said the car was filled with items.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of four people in a South Hill home. ...

Bill Kaczaraba

‘Time of death’ notes found in Pierce County home where four died

Notes were reported found in a Pierce County home where four people were found dead, according to a search warrant reported by the Tacoma News Tribune.

2 hours ago

tacoma church vandalism...

Frank Sumrall

Feces, bullet holes, broken windows: Vandalism against Tacoma church spirals out of control

 A Tacoma church is increasing its security efforts after it has been the target of repeated vandalism as of late.

4 hours ago

tutor middle school...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student

King County Prosecutors have charged an adult tutor of assaulting a minor after he was accused of raping a middle school student of his.

5 hours ago

Photo: Officers recovered narcotics during an operation in Seattle....

Julia Dallas

7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle

Seattle officers arrested seven people in a narcotics operation on Friday.

17 hours ago

Image: The city of Shoreline posted an aerial photo of the construction at 145th Street near I-5 in...

Nate Connors

WSDOT projects will bring lane restrictions, ramp closures this week

A number of late-night WSDOT projects around Seattle and on the Eastside will bring lane restrictions and ramp closures.

17 hours ago

Photo: Amazon Spheres in Seattle....

Sam Campbell

‘Extra income for everyone:’ Business owners rejoice as Amazon workers return full time

Business owners neighboring Amazon’s Seattle headquarters were beaming on Monday following a return to the office for thousands of the tech giant’s employees.

18 hours ago

‘Time of death’ notes found in Pierce County home where four died