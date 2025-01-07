Notes were found in a Pierce County home where four people were found dead, according to a search warrant reported by the Tacoma News Tribune.

A sweep by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies revealed two notes on a refrigerator stating “Time of Death July 24th 5:45 AM” and “Time of death July 24th 3:00 PM.” Another note was found on another refrigerator listing dates of death from earlier in 2024.

An envelope with a message on papers was also discovered. Notes were also found near the front door and under the garage door. The contents of these messages were not revealed.

A request for a welfare check was prompted by a social media post where a female said she was considering suicide with her boyfriend. The domestic violence unit requested a search warrant.

The four people who were found dead in the South Hill home were discovered by law enforcement officials during two different searches around New Year’s. Police said it is still not clear what happened in the house, located in the 18900 block of Eastwood Avenue East, but that a homicide investigation is taking place.

Deputies found a .45-caliber handgun in the home along with a fired shell casing. Police discovered a bullet hole in a door. A cell phone was also found.

The bodies were found in two separate searches by deputies.

The house is owned by a couple and police do not believe that anyone outside the home was responsible for the deaths. The identity of the victims has not been revealed.

A blue 1992 Corvette parked outside the home is also being searched. Police said the car was filled with items.

