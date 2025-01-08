Washington State Governor Jay Inslee has unlocked state funding to help those recovering from a bomb cyclone that tore through Western Washington in November.

Inslee signed Proclamation 25-01 on Tuesday, opening up $1 million in funding to support recovery efforts, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The money will be provided to Washington’s Emergency Management Division from the Department of Commerce.

“We just finalized the details of the state Individual Assistance program last year, and I’m thankful we are able to use it to provide much-needed relief to those still recovering from November’s storm,” Inslee said. “This funding will help with short-term housing, some home repairs and other critical needs as we work together to rebuild and recover.”

An “atmospheric bomb” swept through Western Washington the night of November 19, taking out power lines, snapping trees and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. According to police, at least two people died from falling trees.

“Trees were falling like toothpicks,” Kathy from Granite Falls told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio on November 20. “Trees were just falling everywhere, and one fell on a truck, right on the cab of the truck, and the guy, luckily was out trying to move the tree.”

The governor’s office said Inslee pursued Washington’s Individual Assistance Program after realizing the state would not qualify for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. It added some aspects of the program are now available to residents of King, Snohomish and Whatcom Counties who suffered damage from the storm.

Under state law, residents must meet four qualifications to receive help.

The person must be a resident of King, Snohomish or Whatcom County. They must have a household income at or below 80% of the Housing and Urban Development area median income based on the number of people in their household. The news release states for those in King and Snohomish Counties, a family of four would have to earn $111,000 or less. In Whatcom County, a family of four would have to make $84,450 or less. The person would also have to provide proof the November storm caused major damage to their home, making their residence uninhabitable. Also, have uninsured losses and provide any claim settlement information related to the disaster.

According to the governor’s office, some programs also require the person to first apply for assistance from the Small Business Administration.

To apply for emergency funding for King County, go here. For Snohomish County, click here and for Whatcom County, visit this link.

