Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured

Jan 8, 2025, 5:59 AM | Updated: 8:13 am

officer shooting marysville...

Photo of the burned car just outside of the Costco in Marysville, where the officer-involved shooting took place. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A shooting involving a Marysville police officer broke out at a Costco at the Twin Lakes Shopping Center, prompting a significant police response and an investigation from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), the officers are “OK, and the suspect has been accounted for.” The suspect was killed at the scene, MPD Public Information Officer Mandy Kruger told KIRO Newsradio, while one officer suffered from injuries.

More local police updates: Seattle Police Department receives highest number of applications in 10 years

MPD officers pulled the suspect over for a routine traffic stop near the Costco at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, and an altercation between the suspect and officers began. During the altercation, a female police officer was reportedly dragged by the suspect’s vehicle, according to Kruger.

The suspect drove a short distance before crashing into the exterior of the Costco, causing the car to erupt in flames. Shots were then fired by a Marysville police officer.

“Towards the tire center, you can see a pretty charred and burned up white car, a four-door car that we believe was involved in this whole incident,” KIRO 7 TV reporter Samantha Lomibao said on the scene Tuesday night.

The injured officer from the altercation was taken to a local hospital and was released overnight. The shopping center was placed under lockdown until police confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

More local crime: ‘Time of death’ notes found in Pierce County home where four died

MPD officers were not able to confirm if the shots were fired by the female officer who was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle or by another responding Marysville police officer, citing that the SMART-led investigation is still gathering information. SMART is determining the use of force by the responding officers.

“Our agency will not be providing any further information,” Marysville Police said on X. “This incident is now under the jurisdiction of the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, SMART.”

SMART is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, records specialists and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol, who respond to, and investigate, police use of force incidents.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

officer shooting marysville...

Frank Sumrall

Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured

A shooting involving a Marysville police officer broke out, prompting a significant police response and an investigation

2 hours ago

tacoma church vandalism...

Frank Sumrall

Feces, bullet holes, broken windows: Vandalism against Tacoma church spirals out of control

 A Tacoma church is increasing its security efforts after it has been the target of repeated vandalism as of late.

1 day ago

tutor middle school...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle tutor charged with raping middle school student

King County Prosecutors have charged an adult tutor of assaulting a minor after he was accused of raping a middle school student of his.

1 day ago

Photo: Officers recovered narcotics during an operation in Seattle....

Julia Dallas

7 arrested during narcotics operation in Seattle

Seattle officers arrested seven people in a narcotics operation on Friday.

2 days ago

Photo: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a body was found near a walkin...

James Lynch

Pierce County records first homicide of the new year

The body of a man who is believed to have lived around the Parkland area in Pierce County was found Sunday morning just after 7:30 a.m.

2 days ago

Photo: Mercer Island police....

Bill Kaczaraba

Mercer Island police investigate middle school vandalism, hate crime

Mercer Island police are investigating racist vandalism at Islander Middle School. Suspects trespassed onto school grounds on January 1.

2 days ago

Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured