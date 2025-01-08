A shooting involving a Marysville police officer broke out at a Costco at the Twin Lakes Shopping Center, prompting a significant police response and an investigation from the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

According to the Marysville Police Department (MPD), the officers are “OK, and the suspect has been accounted for.” The suspect was killed at the scene, MPD Public Information Officer Mandy Kruger told KIRO Newsradio, while one officer suffered from injuries.

MPD officers pulled the suspect over for a routine traffic stop near the Costco at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, and an altercation between the suspect and officers began. During the altercation, a female police officer was reportedly dragged by the suspect’s vehicle, according to Kruger.

The suspect drove a short distance before crashing into the exterior of the Costco, causing the car to erupt in flames. Shots were then fired by a Marysville police officer.

“Towards the tire center, you can see a pretty charred and burned up white car, a four-door car that we believe was involved in this whole incident,” KIRO 7 TV reporter Samantha Lomibao said on the scene Tuesday night.

The injured officer from the altercation was taken to a local hospital and was released overnight. The shopping center was placed under lockdown until police confirmed there was no ongoing threat.

MPD officers were not able to confirm if the shots were fired by the female officer who was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle or by another responding Marysville police officer, citing that the SMART-led investigation is still gathering information. SMART is determining the use of force by the responding officers.

“Our agency will not be providing any further information,” Marysville Police said on X. “This incident is now under the jurisdiction of the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, SMART.”

SMART is a team of investigators, evidence technicians, records specialists and public information officers from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies and Washington State Patrol, who respond to, and investigate, police use of force incidents.

