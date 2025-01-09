Driving in Dallas: A Seattleite’s perspective on merging, tolls and overall chaos

I just returned from an extended visit to the Dallas area, and I have some thoughts on driving in Texas.

First things first: Seattle-area drivers would not do well around Dallas. To go anywhere, you need a 400-level understanding of merging. It is common to have to cross three or more lanes just to reach freeway onramps.

In Dallas, they use frontage roads quite frequently. These are roads that run parallel to the freeways. They are usually three lanes and have speed limits of more than 50 miles an hour.

When you enter a frontage road to access the freeway, the freeway ramp is usually less than a quarter of a mile away. These lanes require quick, decisive action with great situational awareness. As you get up to speed, it’s soon time to merge three lanes to access the freeway. It can be a little intimidating.

Those frontage roads also have dedicated U-turn lanes on the left. An acquired taste, for sure.

Heading to Dallas anytime soon? Be ready for a much different driving experience.

Dallas and its tolls

Let’s talk tolls. We all love to complain about paying tolls, especially the $15 maximums on Interstate 405 (I-405) and State Route 167 (SR 167), but that is downright cheap compared to the Big D. As I was approaching Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the main airport in Dallas, the express toll lanes were running at $24.

But that isn’t what caught my eye. Texas charges cars using HOV lanes to buy their way into those lanes as well. That same trip near the airport was $12 for those with two or more people in the car.

I wondered if that could happen here. I reached out to the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) while on vacation to ask. It turns out that the way Washington’s express toll lanes are written requires that transit and HOV lanes remain free.

And finally, on my way home from the airport last night, I noticed that the northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) express lanes sign near Interstate 90 (I-90) was out. It was something that a listener told me to watch out for.

He reached out to the Washington Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) public affairs office, and it sounds like vandals ripped the wires from the light. I am awaiting an update from WSDOT on when that light will be repaired.

Anyway, it’s good to be home after some driving in Dallas.

