A recent study from the Allen Institute in Seattle, led by scientist Hongkui Zeng, offers promising insights into how everyday choices can help preserve brain health as we age. Published in the journal “nature,” Zeng’s research explores the cellular changes in the brain associated with aging and provides practical advice on how to mitigate these effects through simple lifestyle adjustments.

“Aging is a natural process that involves the gradual breakdown of homeostasis in the body and the brain,” Zeng explained to “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio.

Her team conducted experiments using mice, comparing young adult brains to those of older mice to identify specific areas and cell types most affected by aging.

“We identified a set of special cell types that undergo pronounced gene changes during the aging process,” she noted.

The role of inflammation in brain aging

One of the key findings of Zeng’s study is the significant increase in inflammation within the brain as it ages.

“The main finding is increased inflammation, as reflected by genes responsible for inflammation being turned on in specific cell types,” Zeng shared.

This inflammation primarily affects glial cells, such as microglia, which are essential for supporting brain health. Additionally, the hypothalamus, a region that controls metabolism, was found to be involved.

“The cells that regulate metabolism are also undergoing inflammatory changes,” she added.

Nutrition and metabolism: A critical connection

Zeng said this connection between metabolism and brain health underscores the importance of proper nutrition.

“The body’s metabolism involves nutrition, food intake, blood sugar levels, cholesterol levels and similar factors. Many of these are controlled by specific centers in the brain. If those centers are dysfunctional, then your whole body’s metabolism would also be dysfunctional,” Zeng explained.

This insight highlights how maintaining a healthy metabolism through diet can directly impact brain health.

Practical dietary advice to keep your brain healthy

Based on her findings, Zeng has some guidance on dietary choices that can help maintain cognitive function.

“Healthy eating would involve consuming green leafy vegetables and avoiding high-fat diets and foods like fried foods that can increase inflammation. An anti-inflammatory type of diet is really important,” she advised.

Incorporating these foods into your daily meals can make a significant difference over time. Consistency is key.

“Yes, it requires a habit because aging is a long-term effect. Any small daily habits can have a cumulative long-term impact,” Zeng emphasized.

This means that making gradual, sustainable changes to your diet can help slow down the cognitive decline associated with aging.

Breaking the cycle: Aging and dementia

The study also sheds light on the relationship between aging and dementia.

“Recent studies have found that in dementia brains, there’s a lot of inflammation occurring,” Zeng explained. “It’s like a vicious cycle between the dysfunction or degeneration of brain cells and increased inflammation.”

By addressing either cell dysfunction or inflammation, there is potential to slow the progression of dementia and related diseases.

Metabolic health and cognitive function

When discussing the popular analogy of Alzheimer’s and dementia as “type 3 diabetes,” Zeng provided a balanced perspective.

“Type 3 diabetes is an interesting analogy, but it’s not exactly what’s happening. I’m not sure if increased blood sugar is directly related to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. However, through the effect of neuroinflammation, it’s a fairly good analogy,” she stated.

This highlights the intricate link between metabolic health and brain function.

It’s never too late to make changes

For those concerned about their dietary habits in the past, Zeng offers reassuring advice.

“No matter what has happened, it’s never too late to change to a healthy diet and maintain a healthier lifestyle because aging is a gradual process. You can always slow it down at any time,” she said.

Zeng encourages people to take proactive steps toward enhancing their brain health, regardless of their age.

Practical tips for everyday life

To help readers implement these findings, Zeng recommends incorporating green leafy salads into daily meals.

“My food of choice is green leafy salad,” she stated.

She advises choosing nutrient-rich greens, saying, “Choose some really nice leafy greens at the grocery store. Those are the most nutritious for us.”

The research underscores the significant impact that simple lifestyle changes, particularly in diet, can have on brain health as we age. By adopting an anti-inflammatory diet and maintaining metabolic health, people can potentially slow the cognitive decline associated with aging.

Charlie Harger is the host of "Seattle's Morning News" on KIRO Newsradio.

