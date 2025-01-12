Violent week of crime in Tukwila: fatal stabbing, double shooting, police cars struck

It’s been a violent week of crime in Tukwila.

A series of attacks have left a man stabbed to death, two other people shot, and two K9 Patrol vehicles smashed-up in separate crashes.

In the worst of the crimes, detectives are on the hunt for a murder suspect after a deadly stabbing Saturday morning.

Officers arrived just before noon at S. 144th and International Boulevard, near the Tukwila Library, and found a man stabbed.

Police tried to keep him alive with life-saving efforts, then handed him over to arriving medics.

But he died at the scene.

That attack happened just a couple of blocks west of Foster High School and Showalter Middle School.

Officials placed both schools in lockdown as a precaution, even though they were uncertain as to the suspect’s whereabouts.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into that homicide.

Four hours later, calls came into 911 about a shooting just north of the Southcenter parking lot that left two people in critical condition.

Around four o’clock Saturday, reports came in that someone had fired shots on Tukwila Parkway, near the on-ramp to northbound I-405.

When officers got there, the two victims had left the area.

The shooter was also long gone.

There may have been more than one person involved.

Witnesses parked at a nearby restaurant who heard gunshots say they first saw one person running from the scene toward their car

Later they spotted several others running away.

Police eventually found the two shooting victims in city of SeaTac.

Medics transported both to the hospital, where they are in critical condition.

So far, police have not identified or arrested any suspects.

Those two violent incidents come after the Tukwila Police Department’s K9 vehicles were struck, not once, but twice in one week.

On Sunday, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 57th Ave. S. near S. 150th, about a half mile north of Southcenter.

When officers got there, the suspect tried to drive away and hit the K9 vehicle.

The man driving took off on foot, leaving behind a female passenger.

Officers used the trained K9 dog, as well as a drone, to track him down.

Police say he was hiding in thick brush nearby.

Investigators say at first, the man gave a false name.

Later, officers figured out what his real name is.

That’s when they discovered a judge had issued a domestic violence protection order to stay away from the woman who was in the car with him.

They also recovered a gun from the car.

The suspect who slammed his car into the K9 vehicle told police had just consumed fentanyl.

Police believe his claim was a “desperate attempt” to avoid going to jail.

They took him to a hospital, to be medically cleared for arrest, on charges of Felony Eluding, Hit and Run, Order Violations and weapons charges.

That incident comes after a similar collision exactly a week earlier.

On Sunday, January 5th, another car rammed a K9 vehicle.

Officers had responded to a domestic violence incident involving a gun, on Southcenter Boulevard just east of 42nd Ave. S.

Once again, a suspect tried to drive off just as officers were arriving, and crashed into a Tukwila K9 patrol vehicle.

Because of that collision, a pursuit of the suspect was authorized.

But when officers realized the suspect drove onto I-5, they called off the chase.

Police say they know who that suspect is, but he is still at large.

If arrested, he’ll also be facing several charges, including Felony Eluding and Hit and Run.