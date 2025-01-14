Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Snohomish County man pleads guilty to producing child sex abuse content

Jan 13, 2025, 4:35 PM

Handcuffs...

A pair of handcuffs. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Snohomish County man admitted to child abuse crimes involving dozens of victims.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, 43-year-old Bennett Park pleaded guilty in court on Monday to producing images of child sexual abuse and attempted enticement of minors.

More on MyNW: Healthcare company pays Washington more than $1M for overbilling

Park was arrested in August 2023 when he was trying to pick up a 13-year-old in a residential area of Everett, the attorney’s office explained. Park told an undercover law enforcement officer he planned to pick up and molest the 13-year-old.

According to the news release, citing the plea agreement, Park responded to an online ad placed by an undercover Homeland Security Investigation agent in July 2023. The false ad claimed the agent had two young children that could be molested.

In response, Park indicated he was actively molesting children between the ages of 11 and 17 and said he wanted to molest the agent’s fictional children but was already meeting a 13-year-old, the plea agreement stated. Law enforcement subsequently put Park under surveillance to protect the 13-year-old and around 1:45 a.m., arrested Park just after the 13-year-old got into his car.

A review of Park’s electronic devices showed he had communicated with dozens of minors. Police were able to identify 23 of the victims. According to the news release, Park had convinced the minors to provide images of sexual abuse via Instagram, Discord, Snapchat, Facebook, Gmail and Zoom.

VIDEO: Edmonds Police searching for 5 suspects involved in waterfront shooting

The attorney’s office noted production of child pornography is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison. Attempted enticement of a minor is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

According to attorneys, prosecutors will recommend no more than 25 years in prison and the defense will recommend no less than 20 years. However, the judge is not bound by the recommendations.

Park’s sentencing is scheduled for April 25.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Handcuffs...

Julia Dallas

Snohomish County man pleads guilty to producing child sex abuse content

A Snohomish County man admitted to child abuse crimes involving dozens of victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

6 seconds ago

Photo: A memorial is being held for Shawn Yim who was murdered while working for King County Metro....

Luke Duecy

King County Council members, union discuss how to better protect drivers, riders

King County Council members and members of the Amalgamated Transit Union met Monday to discuss safety improvements for drivers and riders.

2 hours ago

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

Julia Dallas

Healthcare company pays Washington more than $1M for overbilling

A healthcare company was ordered to pay the state of Washington more than $1 million, according to a news release from the AG's Office.

3 hours ago

Edmonds waterfront shooting...

Frank Sumrall

VIDEO: Edmonds Police searching for 5 suspects involved in waterfront shooting

Five suspects remain on the loose after a shooting near the Edmonds waterfront left an 18-year-old man critically injured.

4 hours ago

Image: The Blue Origin New Glenn rocket stands ready on Launch Complex 36 at the Cape Canaveral Spa...

Associated Press

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin calls off debut launch of massive new rocket in final minutes of countdown

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin called off the debut launch of its massive new rocket early Monday because of technical trouble.

5 hours ago

Image: Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tu...

Associated Press

Judge clears way for release of special counsel Jack Smith report on Trump’s Jan. 6 case

The DOJ can publicly release the report from special counsel Jack Smith on Donald Trump's election interference case, a judge said Monday.

6 hours ago

Snohomish County man pleads guilty to producing child sex abuse content