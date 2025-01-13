Five suspects remain on the loose after an 18-year-old man was shot in Edmonds overnight last week, the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) confirmed, with the department releasing a new video and additional photos to warn the public as they continue their search.

The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. Jan. 9 at the waterfront near the ferry dock. The victim remains in critical condition after suffering from multiple bullet wounds, as of this reporting, and is currently staying at Harborview Medical Center. At least one or two of the suspects shot him several times, investigators confirmed with KIRO Newsradio.

The video seen above is security footage that captured the group of five suspects before the shooting occurred.

EPD told KIRO Newsradio that the victim’s sister, 20, was also there during the shooting, and called 911 after she said a group of people surrounded them at Admiral Way and Dayton Street. Police said detectives are searching for the suspects and are planning to interview the victim at Harborview Medical Center on Monday.

According to EPD, the group of suspects did not know the 18-year-old victim or his sister.

Many questions remain, but police said there was an argument before the shooting. However, a motive for the shooting still eludes EPD detectives, as of this reporting.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Edmonds police or email policetips@edmondswa.gov. Do not approach the suspects if you spot them and call 911, EPD warned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

