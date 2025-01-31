Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Drivers be aware: WSDOT and Sound Transit closures this weekend in Seattle

Jan 31, 2025, 2:34 PM

Closures in Seattle area this weekend...

View of the University Bridge and I-5’s Ship Canal Bridge, where some closures wil be this weekend. (MyNorthwest photo)

(MyNorthwest photo)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

There are several road and transit closures in the Seattle area this weekend.

Boylston Avenue closures 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin installing a new noise wall at the south end of Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge this weekend. In early October, WSDOT began clearing trees and preparing the area next to Interstate-5 (I-5) closing the Boylston Avenue East off-ramp. This weekend, WSDOT will once again close the same off-ramp as well as the right lane of I-5 south leading up to the Boylston Avenue East off-ramp, near milepost 168.

The closures are needed to give contractors plenty of space to safely operate a crane used to set the panels, some of which are 36-feet tall. WSDOT is installing this noise wall to reduce the roar from traffic coming from the I-5 express lanes adjacent to the Eastlake neighborhood.

Cliff Mass: Get ready for snow in the PNW this weekend

Work is scheduled to start at 10 p.m, Friday through 5 a.m., Monday and may finish early if the project operates smoothly. For those needing to access Eastlake or head east over the East Roanoake Street overpass at I-5, a detour will first guide drivers to the Mercer Street off-ramp and then north into the Eastlake neighborhood.

Sound Transit 1-Line disruption

This is the 4th weekend out of 6 scheduled weekend disruptions on ST’s 1-Line service in Seattle. During these station closures, ST crews are working on the connectivity to the 2-Line across Lake Washington. This weekend, passengers need to plan around the closures of the University-District, University of Washington, and Capitol Hill stations. ST buses will shuttle passengers between ths stations, running every 10-15 minutes. It is critical for passengers to pay close attention to in-station announcements and destination signs on the tracks to make sure they are boarding the correct train. There will be plenty of ST staff on-hand to answer any questions.

This weekend in WA: Strange Brewfest, Soupocalypse & more

Here are the bus locations:

  • U District Station:
    • To Lynnwood: NE 43rd St and Brooklyn Ave NE – Bay 1
    • To Angle Lake: University Way NE and NE 43rd St –Bay 4
  • Univ. of Washington Station:
    • To Lynnwood: Montlake Blvd NE and NE Pacific Pl – Bay 4
    • To Angle Lake: Montlake Blvd NE and NE Pacific Pl – Bay 3
  • Capitol Hill Station:
    • To Lynnwood: E John St and Broadway
    • To Angle Lake: E John St and Broadway

Sound Transit will take a break next weekend and resume with more 1-Line disruptions the weekend of February, 14th.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Nate on X and email him here. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X. 

Drivers be aware: WSDOT and Sound Transit closures this weekend in Seattle