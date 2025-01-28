For those commuters who have been dreading the upcoming work to rehabilitate the Ship Canal Bridge, which would have caused major travel delays due to Interstate 5 (I-5) traffic, breathe a sigh of relief … for the time being.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Monday in a post online that the ambitious plan that will overhaul an eight-mile stretch between Yesler Way and Northgate, addressing critical infrastructure needs on one of the state’s busiest freeways, has been delayed until 2026. It was originally set to get underway in March.

Why is the project that would have slowed I-5 traffic delayed?

The state agency explained in its online post that it’s working to “align construction spending with available budget.” It pointed out that the original plan would “exceed budget projections” and noted “changes in the financial environment” as the reason why the project would have been over budget.

Given the financial constraints, the agency explained it is focusing the scope of this project on its top priority: preserving the Ship Canal Bridge deck. WSDOT also cited this change will give it additional time to work with the community to prepare for future closures.

“We are actively working with our contractor to refine the project to align construction spending with available funding and balance long-term preservation needs while minimizing the impacts to the public,” an earlier portion of the WSDOT blog post read.

The agency also stated this move — or pivot — is the “best path forward” and “what’s needed right now.” It called out the work on the Ship Canal Bridge as its primary focus, saying, “It’s an important step in a much larger effort to Revive I-5.”

The decision to undertake the mammoth project to begin with stems from the freeway’s age and the frequency of emergency repairs. The Ship Canal Bridge alone required 49 emergency repairs between August 2022 and 2023, with nearly 200 emergency repairs on the stretch since 2019.

There will still be some impact on I-5 traffic for travelers

Initially, WSDOT announced the two northbound lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge would have been blocked off 24 hours per day for nine months. That move would have created a significant bottleneck for drivers. In addition, the express lanes would have only supported traffic moving north at all times during this period. That would have commutes heading south even more challenging.

While that significant part of the project has been delayed, travelers can still expect to see some I-5 traffic impacts leading to delays this year, the agency explained. Commuters can expect to be impacted by overnight work, weekend closures and possible lane reductions.

“In 2025, our contractor may work to accomplish things that can be done without long-term lane closures and that will support the work we have shifted to 2026,” WSDOT stated on its blog.

Given the history of emergency repairs having been made on the Ship Canal Bridge and the current condition of the bridge deck, the agency explained it will likely still need to fix failing expansion joints, fill large potholes and make other emergency repairs.

The state agency also pointed out the bridge’s integrity is not compromised. It added that while the work is critical, it is about rehabilitating and preserving the bridge deck — or the roadway surface — not the structure of the bridge.

All lanes will be open during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

WSDOT also made it clear in its online post Monday that since tens of thousands of visitors are expected to visit the state of Washington with Seattle hosting a series of soccer matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, long-term lane closures or full shutdowns on I-5 will not take place during the tournament.

Specifically, the agency stated that all I-5 lanes will reopen to traffic for several weeks starting in early June, while construction will resume by mid-July 2026, once the World Cup matches taking place in Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, have concluded.

WSDOT did acknowledge, however, that with the project delay, there are risks of emergency repairs causing I-5 traffic disruptions leading up to and following the World Cup.

“But, rest assured, we’ll continue to monitor the situation and take action as needed to keep I-5 operational,” WSDOT’s statement reads.

