WA near dead last for overall driving in the U.S., latest study claims

In the search for which state has the best commute, WalletHub compared all 50 states across 31 key factors, with the outlet unfortunately determining that Washington is the second-worst state to drive in.

Washington netted a total score of 48.8, edging out Hawaii’s 42.5 score to stave off the title as the worst state to drive in.

More on WA roads: Spanaway Loop Road closure to continue due to sewer project challenges

“All 50 states were compared on categories related to owning and driving a car,” KIRO Newsradio reporter Heather Bosch said on “Seattle’s Morning News.” “WalletHub says the high cost of ownership and maintenance is a big factor here.”

Washington ranks 48th in gas price, 40th in auto maintenance costs and 45th in the total extra vehicle operating costs per drive.

“What also dragged us down this list is the rate of car crimes and theft rate,” Bosch added.

Only Colorado ranked lower than Washington for overall car theft rates. Oregon, Nevada and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five, while New Hampshire, Maine, West Virginia, Idaho and Vermont were ranked as having the lowest amount of car-related crimes. Washington ranked dead last in the nation for overall rate of larceny.

“Washington State also got dinged for having bad roads,” Bosch said. “Road quality ranked 47th and the state ranked 40th for weather which, of course, can affect your commute.”

One of the more positive findings for Washington is its rank for driving during rush hour. Washington ranked 35th for rush hour congestion, although the analysis was completed before Amazon’s return-to-office mandate.

Additionally, Washington ranked first for the amount of alternative fuel stations per capita.

The states with the overall highest scores for driving were mostly dominated by midwestern states.

“Kansas came in at No. 1 because of the safety and quality of its roads,” Bosch said. “Idaho, our neighbor to the east, ranked second in part to its success at decreasing traffic fatalities. Indiana was third, Iowa and Oklahoma ranked fourth and fifth.”

Traffic this week: Bridge demolition in Fife brings closures on State Route 99

WalletHub stressed in its report that this study compares what it’s like to drive in said state. It’s not a list about the worst drivers.

“Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location,” Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, stated. “On top of having pricey gas, maintenance and insurance expenses, some states can hurt you even more financially with excessive traffic congestion, which wastes both your fuel and your productivity. The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads and safe motorists.”

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Charlie Harger is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Charlie’s stories and commentaries here. Follow Charlie on X and email him here.