9 arrested in latest SPD prostitution sting along Aurora Ave

The Human Trafficking Unit with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested nine people during a Jan. 30 undercover prostitution operation.

The operation occurred along Aurora Avenue — one of the most notorious areas for prostitution and sex trafficking in the Pacific Northwest.

Multiple male suspects approached an undercover officer and offered to pay for sex and other similar acts. Several suspects were arrested for patronizing a prostitute and prostitution loitering.

All of the suspects were men, with six of them between the ages of 20 and 39. The oldest person of the nine arrested was 64, while the youngest was just 18.

Detectives from multiple units and patrol officers from several precincts collaborated with the North Precinct. The Seattle City Prosecutor’s Office was also involved in the operation.

Each suspect has been booked and processed in the King County Jail.

