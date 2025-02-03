Close
CRIME BLOTTER

9 arrested in latest SPD prostitution sting along Aurora Ave

Feb 3, 2025, 12:54 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

prostitution aurora ave...

Street signs of the 92nd Street and Aurora Avenue intersection in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Human Trafficking Unit with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested nine people during a Jan. 30 undercover prostitution operation.

The operation occurred along Aurora Avenue — one of the most notorious areas for prostitution and sex trafficking in the Pacific Northwest.

Proposed law to combat Aurora crime met with controversy: ‘Violence will escalate’

Multiple male suspects approached an undercover officer and offered to pay for sex and other similar acts. Several suspects were arrested for patronizing a prostitute and prostitution loitering.

All of the suspects were men, with six of them between the ages of 20 and 39. The oldest person of the nine arrested was 64, while the youngest was just 18.

More local crime: 16-year-old dies after car crash, authorities investigating if driver was evading police

Detectives from multiple units and patrol officers from several precincts collaborated with the North Precinct. The Seattle City Prosecutor’s Office was also involved in the operation.

Each suspect has been booked and processed in the King County Jail.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

