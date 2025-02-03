A 16-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash in unincorporated Bothell, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) was sent to the scene of the crash at approximately 2 a.m. along the 24200 block of Locust Way. When CIU detectives arrived, they found the driver, 16, had died at the scene.

Two additional passengers in the vehicle were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The crash was a single-car collision. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Locust Way in Snohomish County when the driver failed to make a right-hand turn, striking a chain-link fence and tumbling off toward the west side of the road.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the driver may have been attempting to elude police, causing the driver to drive as erratically as they did.

CIU detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the teen and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

