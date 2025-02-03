Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

16-year-old dies after car crash, authorities investigating if driver was evading police

Feb 3, 2025, 7:33 AM

16-year-old car crash...

Stock image of activated cop lights responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 16-year-old driver was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash in unincorporated Bothell, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) was sent to the scene of the crash at approximately 2 a.m. along the 24200 block of Locust Way. When CIU detectives arrived, they found the driver, 16, had died at the scene.

More local news: Police searching for suspect in Renton car prowl and deadly shooting

Two additional passengers in the vehicle were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The crash was a single-car collision. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Locust Way in Snohomish County when the driver failed to make a right-hand turn, striking a chain-link fence and tumbling off toward the west side of the road.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the driver may have been attempting to elude police, causing the driver to drive as erratically as they did.

CIU detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

More local news: Seattle police arrest suspect in deadly Central District shooting

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the teen and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

prostitution aurora ave...

Frank Sumrall

9 arrested in latest SPD prostitution sting along Aurora Ave

The Human Trafficking Unit with the Seattle Police Department arrested nine people during a Jan. 30 undercover prostitution operation.

3 hours ago

donkeys...

Frank Sumrall and Julia Dallas

2 emotional support donkeys go missing in Bellevue, owners fear they were stolen

The Bellevue Police Department posted on social media to ask the public to keep a lookout for a pair of donkeys after they went missing.

6 hours ago

16-year-old car crash...

Frank Sumrall

16-year-old dies after car crash, authorities investigating if driver was evading police

A driver under the age of 18 was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash in unincorporated Bothell, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

8 hours ago

Seattle homicide detectives arrested a 30-year-old suspect hours after a man was shot and killed in...

Tom Brock

Seattle police arrest suspect in deadly Central District shooting

Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting, just a few hours after a man was killed in the city's Central District.

1 day ago

Renton police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man as he stole this 2019 Kia Sor...

Tom Brock

Police searching for suspect in Renton car prowl and deadly shooting

Renton police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that started out as a car prowl and car theft.

2 days ago

Photo: Pierce County deputies made arrests after a street racing/intersection takeover....

James Lynch

Pierce County deputies arrest 4 teens in major street racing takeover

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies shut down a major street racing/intersection takeover last weekend in Parkland. Two 15-year-old boys and two 18-year-olds were arrested. It happened last Saturday night at the intersection of Park Avenue South and 108th Street South. Deputies told KIRO Newsradio they received multiple 911 calls from drivers trying to get through […]

3 days ago

16-year-old dies after car crash, authorities investigating if driver was evading police