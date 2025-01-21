Vandalism that led to a Comcast cable line being significantly damaged has caused several outages for Xfinity and Comcast Business customers in Burien, Kent, Kent Vista, Normandy Park, Renton, Seatac, Skyway and Tukwila.

Additionally, an Xfinity retail store in Renton was impacted by the outages, causing the store to temporarily close. Xfinity advised customers to visit the retail store in Tukwila instead.

Comcast network maintenance crews determined vandals intentionally cut the cables supplying power, causing network service outages across several cities and towns. The damaged cable is along East Marginal Way in Tukwila.

The damage the vandals caused was deemed so significant that the repairs require additional safety measures. Maintenance crews do not have “safe access” to the damaged cable, and are awaiting additional help, as of this reporting.

“Once our technicians have safe access, they will replace the damaged lines and restore service as soon as possible, which is our top priority,” Costco Washington stated.

If anyone sees anyone or anything suspicious related to the Comcast service outage, please report it to a local law enforcement agency.

