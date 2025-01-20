3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Snoqualmie

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit several miles outside of Snoqualmie in Western Washington Monday afternoon.

Washington felt its most recent tremor at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. The epicenter was located more than five miles away from Snoqualmie, the USGS reported. The agency also noted Klahanie (about 10.6 miles away), Sammamish (11.8 miles) and Issaquah (12.5 miles) as “nearby places” to the tremor. It was also about 65 miles away from Olympia.

The earthquake had a depth of over 10.1 miles (about 16.3 kilometers), according to the USGS and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

As of 3:15 p.m., Monday, there were over 900 responses to the USGS about feeling the tremor in some fashion. Most of those were felt in 78 different ZIP codes, including in Olympia and some isolated reports on the Olympic Peninsula and on Whidbey Island. There were some reports in Seattle as well.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said he felt the earthquake while sitting in a building in Snohomish County.

“I was seated in a chair on the 14th floor of an Everett building and felt just a subtle butt wiggle for just a moment and I asked myself ‘Was that an earthquake?'” Buehner said.

The PNSN also reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake about 4.65 miles away from Fall City just before 2:05 p.m. Monday.

PRELIM Earthquake: M3.6, 7.4 km ENE from Fall City, WA at 2025/01/20 13:35 PST https://t.co/3ffNFNT0hi

Did You Feel It?: https://t.co/cokbjMnpRV pic.twitter.com/Qhv2QQtx4s — PNSN (@PNSN1) January 20, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

