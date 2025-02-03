21-year-old man shot dead in Federal Way

Police in Federal Way are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times.

The shooting happened about 11:40 Saturday night near the corner of South 310th Place and 9th Avenue South.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old male with some gunshot wounds,” Federal Way Police Department Commander Kyle Buchanan told KIRO Newsradio Monday. “They immediately began rendering first aid to him. They were relieved by medical personnel who arrived and eventually declared the victim deceased.”

Local crime: 9 arrested in latest SPD prostitution sting along Aurora Ave

Using a K9, police canvassed the area and talked to bystanders, but so far, they have no suspect information, no motive and no witnesses.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Federal Way Police Department. The department’s non-emergency line is 253-835-2121.

More on MyNW: 2 emotional support donkeys go missing in Bellevue, owners fear they were stolen

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio