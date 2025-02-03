Close
21-year-old man shot dead in Federal Way

Feb 3, 2025, 5:21 PM

Federal Way police vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Police in Federal Way are searching for a suspect who shot a man multiple times.

The shooting happened about 11:40 Saturday night near the corner of South 310th Place and 9th Avenue South.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old male with some gunshot wounds,” Federal Way Police Department Commander Kyle Buchanan told KIRO Newsradio Monday. “They immediately began rendering first aid to him. They were relieved by medical personnel who arrived and eventually declared the victim deceased.”

Using a K9, police canvassed the area and talked to bystanders, but so far, they have no suspect information, no motive and no witnesses.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Federal Way Police Department. The department’s non-emergency line is 253-835-2121.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

