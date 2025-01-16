Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Suspect flees scene after stabbing man in the neck in Pioneer Square

Jan 16, 2025, 7:50 AM

Stock image of activated cop lights responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A stabbing in Seattle’s Pioneer Square early Thursday left a man seriously injured, according to KIRO Newsradio, with the suspect immediately fleeing the scene afterward.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) confirmed it happened near Occidental Square. The victim, approximately 38 years old, was stabbed in the neck. Medics arrived at the scene and provided first-aid before taking him to a local hospital. Despite some significant bleeding, he is expected to be OK.

More WA news: Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

According to SPD, the stabbing happened after a fight broke out between two men. The suspect fled before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

