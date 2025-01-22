KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott is celebrating this week after his son’s team won the college football national championship.

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34 – 23 on Monday in Atlanta, with tight end Gee Scott Jr. repping #88.

“We’re sitting in the stands, we’re watching them, the confetti is dropping, all of us parents are hugging each other, telling each other that our sons are bound together forever,” Gee told “The Gee and Ursula Show” Tuesday. “They will always be connected as champions.”

‘Like winning the Super Bowl:’ KIRO Newsradio host gets firsthand look at Trump inauguration

Gee said it was the most serene feeling knowing all of his son’s work had paid off.

“You know that feeling of relaxation when you finally put your feet up, or however you decide to relax at the end of the day, multiply that by 10,” he shared. “It was the biggest pressure relief ever. So that was my feeling last night, I was just like boom, last game is done, whether it’s like seeing your child graduate and everything, and then this morning is it just kind of continues on, kind of what we discussed yesterday, about being grateful to be on this ride and almost asking, man what did I do to deserve how awesome this is?”

But what’s next for the father-son duo?

“Well, I have a son, he leaves on Wednesday, he’s gonna go train in Tampa and as a parent, it’s not like your kids going off to college for the first time. This is different,” he said. “He is his own man. He takes care of everything himself. Dad is just Dad, just chilling on the other side of the country. I think now I’m more motivated than ever to really, I’m not necessarily saying I’m going to try to help somebody get and become a national champion, but I do want to do more to help people get a chance to just be better in life.”

More on MyNW: Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

Gee added that no matter what his son does next, he knows he’ll flourish.

“I think sports is a microcosm of life, it all goes hand in hand, and I’d always like to try to make it more relatable for everybody to understand how I am able to cope right now as a parent, is when you realize that your child is going to be good,” he shared. “So this whole NFL thing. So let’s say he does make it to the NFL, great. Let’s say he doesn’t make it to the NFL, he’s still great. He has so many opportunities in front of him.”

To listen to the full conversation, click the player below, or visit this link.

Listen to “The Gee and Ursula Show“ weekday mornings from 9 a.m.- noon on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.