JAKE AND SPIKE

‘Why would he say that?’ Jake & Spike break down senator’s controversial Parents’ Bill of Rights comments

Feb 11, 2025, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

Washington Senator Jamie Pedersen spoke on a new bill. (Photo courtesy of WA Senate Democrats)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington Democratic Senator Jamie Pedersen had a few standout comments concerning House Bill 1296, a measure about parental rights aimed at modifying the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights.

The bill seeks to revert back to a 48-hour notification rule, which had been in place for 20 years. Democrats argue that this time frame allows school officials and law enforcement to properly assess situations before informing parents.

In particular, it removes prior requirements for parental notification of medical services provided to students. It also modifies notification timelines for criminal actions involving students, ensuring notice within 48 hours instead of immediately.

Proponents like Pedersen argue the bill clarifies ambiguities and protects student privacy, particularly for LGBTQ+ students and victims of abuse.

“Kids over 13 have the complete right to make their own decisions about their mental health care. Parents don’t have a right to have notice, they don’t have a right to have consent about that,” Pedersen said.

Republicans, however, argue that delaying notification weakens parental rights.

‘He can’t possibly believe it:’ Jake on senator’s comments surrounding bill

Jake Skorheim, co-host of “The Jake and Spike Show” on KIRO Newsradio was taken aback by Pedersen’s comments.

“When I saw this, I was like, there must be a mistake,” Jake said. “It must be the wrong snippet. He can’t possibly believe that. I mean, I assume this man has, I think he has children of his own. He can’t possibly think that a 13-year-old shouldn’t have a parent notified if they’re going to make decisions that might alter the rest of their life without their parents being at least read into what’s happening.”

Another clip highlighted the senator’s views on girls making decisions for themselves.

“Young women, if they’re old enough to get pregnant, they’re old enough to make their own decisions about what happens with their bodies,” Pedersen said. “OK, and parents do not have the right to change that.”

Jake said when he saw that clip he thought, “Why would he say something like this?”

Spike O’Neill, co-host of “Jake and Spike,” said he and Jake may disagree on Pedersen’s first comment but that “no child goes out to get pregnant.”

“I think maybe mistakes were made, bad decisions were made, led to an unwanted pregnancy at 13,” Spike said.

However, concerning whether parents should be privy to their kids’ mental health decisions, KIRO Newsradio producer Laura Scott brought up that the new bill is intended to protect children from bad parents.

“Say that you’re really depressed as a kid and your parents don’t believe in you seeing a counselor. You should be able to choose when you’re you know, 12, 13, 14, to go see a counselor for mental health regardless of whether your parents, you know, believe in mental health services or not,” she said.

Jake responded by asking what if that leads to the child taking medication — leading to a further discussion of children’s rights to their bodies.

Contributing: Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio

Listen to “Jake and Spike” weekdays from noon-3 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here. 

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

