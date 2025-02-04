Democrats and Republicans in Washington traded verbal fireworks Tuesday over the most controversial bill to emerge during this year’s legislative session — House Bill 1296 (HB 1296), a measure about parental rights aimed at modifying the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Democratic lawmakers accused their Republican counterparts of misleading and confusing the public regarding one of the most contentious aspects of the bill: parental notifications.

The bill, sponsored by House Democrats, appears to roll back or modify parts of Initiative 2081 (I-2081), the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which was passed by the legislature last year.

The initiative was originally intended for a statewide vote, but the Democratic-controlled House and Senate adopted it as law without sending it to the ballot.

Democrats later vowed to “fix” certain aspects of the initiative. HB 1296 contains some of those revisions, particularly regarding the rule that requires parents to be notified immediately if their child is involved in an incident at school or a health care decision that the student wishes to keep private.

HB 1296 seeks to revert back to a 48-hour notification rule, which had been in place for 20 years. Democrats argue that this time frame allows school officials and law enforcement to properly assess situations before informing parents.

Democratic Rep. Monica Jurado Stonier defended the change, stating, “The 48 hours gave time for school officials and law enforcement, if necessary, to get the facts clear so that accurate information is provided to the right adults who are responsible for that child.”

She then accused Republicans of intentionally misleading the public during a press conference at the Capitol.

“I get asked why I intend to keep information from parents,” she said. “As a teacher and as a parent, I find that claim unprofessional and confusing for the public in a way that is irresponsible.”

Democrats argue that a 48-hour delay in notifying parents about an incident or decision is still considered “immediate” under reasonable standards.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen defended the bill, saying, “There were some provisions that are not consistent with existing law giving young people the right to make their own health care decisions.”

He is promoting a similar bill in his chamber, Senate Bill 5181 (SB 5181). It seeks to amend the existing Parents’ Rights Initiative to align it with state and federal laws.

Reforming juvenile justice: A path to rehabilitation or a public safety gamble?

In particular, it removes prior requirements for parental notification of medical services provided to students. It also modifies notification timelines for criminal actions involving students, ensuring notice within 48 hours instead of immediately.

Proponents like Pedersen argue the bill clarifies ambiguities and protects student privacy, particularly for LGBTQ+ students and victims of abuse.

“So this bill would eliminate some of the inconsistent language that has now caused confusion among school districts about what the law is on notification and whether those students still have the right to make those decisions on their own,” he said.

Republicans speak out on this bill and parental rights

Republicans, however, argue that delaying notification weakens parental rights.

Senate Minority Leader John Braun voiced his frustration.

“It delays the time to notify parents of certain things in the school and eliminates the requirement to notify parents when there are medical issues. And that’s a broad issue.”

He went on to say it doesn’t make sense.

“It can be anywhere from a medical issue as a result of an assault—even a sexual assault—to minor medical issues. I can’t imagine why you would want to change the underlying initiative to prevent parents from knowing about medical situations with their children. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Republican Rep. Chris Corry echoed these concerns, saying, “We keep hearing these conversations about why parents are taking their kids out of the public school system. Well, this is a prime example of it.”

“When you’re not willing to give notification, parents are going to question, ‘What are you doing, and what are your motives for not telling me what’s going on?’” he said.

Initiative 2081 (I-2081), the Parents’ Bill of Rights, was passed by the Washington State Legislature last March and took effect June 6, 2024.

More from Matt Markovich: House committee advances controversial firearm bills amid heated debate

While much of the initiative aligns with existing state and federal laws, certain provisions related to student privacy and records disclosure required further clarification. A lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court challenging the initiative, leading to a preliminary injunction in June 2024 that placed some provisions on hold—particularly those requiring the disclosure of medical, health, and mental health records.

However, the court dismissed the lawsuit on Jan. 27, ruling that I-2081 does not violate the Washington State Constitution. As a result, all provisions of the initiative are now in effect, including the rule that parents should be notified immediately about incidents involving their child.

With Washington’s legislature and governor’s office controlled by Democrats, HB 1296 has a strong chance of passing, potentially setting the stage for another legal battle. The House Education Committee gave the bill a “do pass” recommendation along party lines.

The Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education gave SB 5181 a do pass recommendation as well. Both bills appear to be on a fast track for a floor debate.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/mattmarkovich